IPL 2019, Match 28, KXIP vs RCB: Royal Challengers' Probable XI against Kings XI Punjab

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
Preview
317   //    13 Apr 2019, 13:55 IST

Virat & ABD- The only hope for RCB( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)
Virat & ABD- The only hope for RCB( Picture Courtesy: BCCI/ IPLT20.com)

RCB have had a season to forget thus far with six losses in as many games. The only game they looked like winning was against Mumbai Indians where a controversial no-ball decision snatched a probable two points.

Every possible department has failed for RCB. Their batting has completely revolved around Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers with the others failing to contribute. Moeen Ali and Shimron Hetmyer have been in abysmal form and Parthiv Patel has had a mixed campaign as the opening batsman.

Virat Kohli and ABD themselves have had a mixed tournament considering the usual standards set by them all these years. They have struggled against spin bowling, a classic example being Shreyas Gopal getting both of them out on googlies.

Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, none of their bowlers have caused any troubles. Mohammed Siraj would most likely have to sit out of tonight's clash due to injury.

The only light at the end of the tunnel for RCB and their ardent fans is the signing of Dale Steyn for an injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. But he will be available only from April 19th, so will miss this game.

RCB will be against KXIP on their home turf. KXIP have had a much better campaign than last season with most of their batsmen contributing. KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, David Miller and Sarfaraz Khan have contributed so far.

They have been led astutely by R Ashwin, who has had a very good season with the ball himself. WIth the split webbing, Ankit Rajpoot would miss tonight's clash and Murugan Ashwin would mostly come in to bolster KXIP's bowling attack.

RCB would be looking to avoid being the first team in the history of the IPL to lose all seven games in the first half of the season. They would need to play out of their skins to pull of a win at Mohali where batting isn't that easy and where bowling becomes tough in the second innings due to the dew factor.

Here's looking at RCB's probable playing XI against KXIP at Mohali tonight:

Parthiv Patel and Virat Kohli would be the ideal opening combination for RCB. Virat Kohli has looked at ease opening the innings this season. Parthiv Patel has blown hot and cold and would look to stabilize the innings.

Considering how fragile the middle order has looked so far, it would best if AB de Villiers comes in at No. 4 slot. There's far too much vacuum between the top and the lower middle order and someone as capable as ABD can solve that issue.

RCB should drop Shimron Hetmeyer and rope in Colin De Grandhomme as the Windies batsman has struggled to get going and at least Colin De Gradhomme can finish the innings with a flourish along with Moen Ali and Marcus Stoinis.

The perfect middle order considering the options RCB have at their disposal should be ABD, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stonis, Colin De Grandhomme.

The need of the hour for RCB is to improve their fielding standards and curb the opposition in the middle overs.

One possibility is for them to pick Washington Sundar, an able off-spinner who is pretty handy in the field with safe hands in place of the young Navdeep Saini. Mohammed Siraj's injury comes as a blessing in disguise as he was leaking runs and was rather shabby in the field as well.

Umesh Yadav can be expected to bolster the bowling attack in tandem with Tim Southee at Mohali. The spin department looks pretty good with Pawan Negi having two good games and Yuzvendra Chahal continuing to impress.

The question is whether they can hold their own, stick to their strengths and deliver under pressure? Can RCB put together a complete game of cricket, something that's alluded them in six previous games?

Probable XI: Virat Kohli(c), Parthiv Patel(wk), Marcus Stoinis, AB Devilliers, Moen Ali, Akshdeep Nath/ Washington Sundar, Colin De Grandhomme, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav/ Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal

