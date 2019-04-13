×
IPL 2019: Match 29; KKR vs CSK predicted playing XI, preview & key players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
166   //    13 Apr 2019, 21:19 IST

Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

Table toppers Chennai Super Kings are set to visit the iconic Eden Gardens Stadium for the 29th fixture of the Indian Premier League 2019 against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Sunday, April 14.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Kolkata and Chennai have played 21 completed games against each other, and the yellow brigade holds an upper hand, having won 13 games.

Head to Head in Eden Gardens Stadium: The Eden Gardens Stadium has witnessed tight encounters between both teams, with the head-to-head scoreline level at 4-4.

Previous IPL 2019 face-off: In their earlier face-off on April 9, The Riders suffered a frustrating seven-wicket defeat. They batted first, but could only manage 108/9 in their 20 overs, which was easily overhauled by the Chennai inside 17.2 overs.


Chennai Super Kings Perspective


Chennai Super Kings (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Chennai Super Kings (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Chennai Super Kings are riding high on the table and have lost just one out of their seven league games this year. Their previous win against the Royals was overshadowed by the no-ball controversy between MS Dhoni and the umpires. The team would love to put that behind and claim a double against the Riders.

Batting

Key Players - MS Dhoni, Faf du Plessis & Ambati Rayudu

MS Dhoni has been in tremendous form this season, scoring 214 runs in his six innings, and remaining unbeaten thrice. The skipper currently leads Chennai’s batting charts and is expected to continue this good run against the Riders. While Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu have also been playing their roles quite efficiently, and one should expect them to play well against their opponents. However, CSK will be concerned about Shane Watson's form, as he is yet to play a commanding inning.


Bowling

Key Players - Deepak Chahar & Imran Tahir.

Deepak Chahar and Imran Tahir have been the key batsmen for the visitors, and they currently lead the CSK bowling charts with 10 and nine wickets respectively. They are expected to pose the major threat to the Riders. While Mitchell Santner and Shardul Thakur are expected to be Dhoni's key men during the powerplay and death overs.


Expected Playing XI

MS Dhoni (C), Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Imran Tahir.


Kolkata Knight Riders Perspective


Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The KKR's momentum was halted by the same opponents, and they would look to avenge it by ensuring a victory against the CSK.

Batting

Key Players - Andre Russell, Robin Uthappa & Nitish Rana

Andre Russell has been the backbone of Kolkata's lineup. The all-rounder is in superb form and has amassed 302 runs at a mind-boggling average of 100.66. Furthermore, he was the only batsmen to score a fifty in the reverse fixture against CSK, and will be eager to outclass them on Sunday.

Robin Uthappa and Nitish Rana are their next best batters, and will be backed to crack a hefty knock. Shubman Gill was promoted to open the innings, and he didn't disappoint his skipper as he played a mature 65-run knock.


Bowling

Key Players - Kuldeep Yadav, Andre Russell & Piyush Chawla

Andre Russell leads the bowling charts with six wickets, while Piyush Chawla is next with four. These two will be expected to have an major impact on the game. Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine have taken three wickets so far, and the skipper will need them to raise their level against the Kings.


Expected Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik (C & W), Shubman Gill, Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla, Harry Gurney, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Joe Denly, Sunil Narine, Nitish Rana and Robin Uthappa.

