×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019, Match 3, MI vs DC: Probable playing XI and key players 

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
Preview
24 Mar 2019, 07:24 IST

Enter caption

The third match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals (formerly Delhi Daredevils) at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on March 24, 2019, at 8 PM IST.

In IPL 2018, MI finished at the fifth position while DC finished last in the table. Last year, when these teams met each other in the group stages, DC won both the matches.

Both teams have met each other 22 times in IPL and both teams have managed to win 11 matches each. MI have won the title three times, while DC have failed to the trophy win even once.

Rohit Sharma is the captain of MI with Mahela Jayawardene being the head coach. Their batting and bowling coaches are Robin Singh and Shane Bond respectively. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer will lead the Delhi based franchise and their coach is Ricky Ponting.

On that note, let us have a look at the key player for each team and their probable playing XI.

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Siddhesh Lad, Mayank Markande, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Jason Behrendorff, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Aditya Tare, Ishan Kishan, Rasikh Salam, Anmolpreet Singh, Yuvraj Singh, Barinder Sran, Lasith Malinga, Adam Milne, Mitchell McClenaghan, Pankaj Jaiswal, Quinton de Kock.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer(C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Sandeep Lamichhane, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Chris Morris, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Key Player


Mumbai Indians - Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya
Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya has been away from cricket for a while due to an injury. He had a good season last year with 18 wickets from 13 matches. He had also contributed 260 runs with the bat. He would be hoping to have a good run in this season ahead of the upcoming World Cup.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals - Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane
Sandeep Lamichhane

Sandeep Lamichhane is one of the exciting spinners in modern days of cricket. In the last IPL season, he has played only 3 matches and picked 5 wickets. In the recently concluded edition of BBL and PSL, he picked up 11 wickets each. He would be hoping to continue his good form in this year’s IPL too.

Probable XI

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav/Ishan Kishan, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Munro/Sherfane Rutherford, Colin Ingram, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Trent Boult and Sandeep Lamichhane.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Mumbai Indians Hardik Pandya Sandeep Lamichhane T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads MI vs DC
Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
IPL 2019: Match 3, MI vs DC Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Looking ahead at the MI vs DC encounter
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Flashback: MI vs DD
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 3, MI vs DC Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Bowlers that can help Mumbai Indians win against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 3, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Why Delhi Capitals will win the match 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 3, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Why MI will win the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Yesterday
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Today, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Today, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us