IPL 2019, Match 3, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Why MI will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 274 // 23 Mar 2019, 19:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals

Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians will play their first match of the 12th season of the Indian Premier League against the Delhi Capitals at the iconic Wankhede Stadium. Mumbai are known to be slow-starters as they fare much better in the 2nd stage of the IPL than the first stage.

However, the Mukesh Ambani owned team will love to improve its record in the initial matches of the league when they play their first match of IPL 2019 against the S Iyer-led Delhi Capitals.

Both the teams failed to qualify for the playoffs last year but look strong on paper this year. Here are the reasons why Mumbai Indians will achieve their first victory of the season against Delhi.

Rohit Sharma to open the innings

Rohit Sharma, Mumbai's homeboy and India's top limited-overs opener, will finally open the innings for his IPL franchise in the 12th season of IPL. Sharma has three T20I centuries to his name playing as an opening batsman for India and it has been a long time since he smashed a hundred in the IPL. The Hitman will love to exploit the batsman-friendly conditions in Mumbai.

A flurry of match-winning all-rounders

This man will be key to Mumbai Indians' chances

Mumbai Indians have Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, and Kieron Pollard in their side. This year, they also opted for the services of Yuvraj Singh, the Indian legend, which has only bolstered their strength. The Mumbai Indians also have Ben Cutting in the mix and thus, they have a variety of options to choose from.

Strong Indian core

Apart from Rohit Sharma, Yuvraj Singh, and the Pandya brothers, the Mumbai franchise have a lot of talented Indian players in Jasprit Bumrah, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Mayank Markande, Rahul Chahar and Barinder Sran.

Advertisement

All of them have the potential to win the match for their team on any day. The Delhi Capitals, on the other hand, will have to find a way to tackle the Indian players of the Mumbai team to stand a chance of winning the match.

Looking at the recent form of the players of both the teams, the Mumbai Indians definitely have an upper hand heading into this match.

Advertisement