IPL 2019: Match 30, SRH vs DC - Head to Head stats and Probable playing XI

Will Warner decimate Delhi's bowling attack?

The 30th match of the IPL 2019 will be played on 14 April at 8 PM IST between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

DC have won four matches and lost three while SRH have won three and lost three. DC are currently at fourth position on the table while SRH is positioned at sixth slot.

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-Head record

The SRH vs DC rivalry has seen 13 matches being played so far in the IPL, with SRH having won 9 of those games, and DC have won the remaining 4. Overall, SRH have won the title once while DC have never managed to win it even once.

When these two teams met each other last season, SRH won both the matches. This is the second encounter between these teams this season, with SRH winning the first one by 5 wickets.

Probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma

SRH could try Abhishek Sharma in place of out of form Yusuf Pathan.

Probable XI: David Warner, Johny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan / Abhishek Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Delhi Capitals

Keemo Paul

DC could stick to the same team which defeated KKR on Friday. This means Keemo Paul will retain his place ahead of Sandeep Lamichhane.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda, Jonny Bairstow, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Martin Guptill, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

