×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match 30, SRH vs DC - Head to Head stats and Probable playing XI

Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
Feature
20   //    13 Apr 2019, 12:02 IST

Will Warner decimate Delhi's bowling attack?
Will Warner decimate Delhi's bowling attack?

The 30th match of the IPL 2019 will be played on 14 April at 8 PM IST between the Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Delhi Capitals at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

DC have won four matches and lost three while SRH have won three and lost three. DC are currently at fourth position on the table while SRH is positioned at sixth slot.

Ahead of the encounter, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two sides and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-Head record

The SRH vs DC rivalry has seen 13 matches being played so far in the IPL, with SRH having won 9 of those games, and DC have won the remaining 4. Overall, SRH have won the title once while DC have never managed to win it even once.

When these two teams met each other last season, SRH won both the matches. This is the second encounter between these teams this season, with SRH winning the first one by 5 wickets.

Probable XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Abhishek Sharma
Abhishek Sharma

SRH could try Abhishek Sharma in place of out of form Yusuf Pathan.

Probable XI: David Warner, Johny Bairstow, Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Yusuf Pathan / Abhishek Sharma, Deepak Hooda, Mohammed Nabi, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma.

Advertisement

Delhi Capitals

Keemo Paul
Keemo Paul

DC could stick to the same team which defeated KKR on Friday. This means Keemo Paul will retain his place ahead of Sandeep Lamichhane.

Probable XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Colin Ingram, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Axar Patel, Keemo Paul, Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma.

Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (C), David Warner, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Shreevats Goswami, Wriddhiman Saha, Deepak Hooda, Jonny Bairstow, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Basil Thampi, Martin Guptill, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Vijay Shankar, Shahbaz Nadeem.

Delhi Capitals: Shreyas Iyer (C), Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Colin Ingram, Sherfane Rutherford, Hanuma Vihari, Colin Munro, Ishant Sharma, Rahul Tewatia, Jayant Yadav, Bandaru Ayyappa, Sandeep Lamichhane, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Manjot Kalra, Jalaj Saxena, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Nathu Singh, Trent Boult, Ankush Bains, Rishabh Pant.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Delhi Capitals (IPL) Yusuf Pathan Keemo Paul T20 IPL 2019 Teams & Squads SRH vs DC
Afsal Kozhiveetil Habeebullah
ANALYST
IPL 2019, Match 16, DC vs SRH: Head to Head stats and Probable playing XI 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 21, KXIP vs SRH: Head to head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 16, DC vs SRH, Match Predictions,  Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - April 4th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 20, RCB vs DC: Head-to-head stats and probable playing XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 16, DC vs SRH: One impact player from each team who could be a game-changer
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: DC vs SRH Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, DC vs SRH: 3 moments that the fans are looking forward to the most
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 16, DC vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad's probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad at Feroz Shah Kotla
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Yesterday
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Today, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us