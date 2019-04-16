IPL 2019: Match 32, KXIP vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

We have crossed the halfway stage in IPL 2019. From here on, each and every game makes a huge impact in deciding who reaches the playoffs. In Match 32 of IPL 2019, Kings XI Punjab take on Rajasthan Royals at Mohali on Tuesday. With four wins in eight games, KXIP are just outside the playoff spot in the fifth place. Royals are off to a poor start this season with only two wins in seven games.

Both teams are coming off of contrasting fortunes in their previous fixtures. KXIP lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore and on the other hand, Rajasthan Royals beat Mumbai Indians in a high scoring game at the Wankhede. A defeat for Royals here will more or less end their playoff chances and for KXIP, it is all about getting back into the top four.

If KXIP bat first

Chris Gayle’s unbeaten 99 was not enough last time around as RCB chased down the target with ease. With KL Rahul in sublime form, Ashwin would want his openers to give them a good start. Though Mayank Agarwal and Sarfaraz Khan showed flashes of brilliance, they have been far too inconsistent this season.

Nicolas Pooran is expected to get an extended run given the poor form of David Miller. If they bat first, expect them to post a score of around 170.

If RR bat first

With Jos Buttler at the top, Royals can post a big score on the board. However, similar to Kings XI, Royals’ middle order hasn’t been at its best this season. Royals relies a lot on individual brilliance to win games and it is not a good sign for the franchise. Sanju Samson, Rahul Tripathi, and Steve Smith need to step up for Royals in this crunch encounter.

With a fragile middle order, Royals cannot aim for a 200+ score and may end up with a lesser score. If they bat first, expect Royals to set a target of around 170.

Who will win?

This is a tough game to predict as both teams are evenly matched in almost every department. However, playing at home gives a slight advantage to Kings XI Punjab. Expect them to prevail in this encounter and pile on the misery for Royals.

