×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Match 35, KKR vs RCB - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
119   //    19 Apr 2019, 00:21 IST

Kolkata Knight Riders will greet Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 35th fixture of IPL 2019.
Kolkata Knight Riders will greet Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 35th fixture of IPL 2019.

In a bid to keep their playoff hopes alive, the Royal Challengers Bangalore will visit the Eden Gardens in Kolkata for the 35th fixture of IPL 2018 against the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday, April 19.

Head to Head Overall Stats: The Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore have gone head to head in 24 fixtures and the Knight Riders lead the battle with 15 wins.

Head to Head at Eden Gardens: This will be their ninth face-off at the iconic Eden Gardens; where the hosts hold the dominance with six wins out of the 9 games played.

Previous IPL 2019 face-off: In their earlier clash on April 5, Bangalore rode on Kohli's magnificent 84 to post a competitive 205/3 on the board, but were helpless against Russell's 13 ball slaughter to concede a five-wicket defeat.

Kolkata Knight Riders

Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Kolkata Knight Riders (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Kolkata Knight Riders seem to have lost their momentum with three consecutive defeats against Chennai Super Kings (7 wickets & 5 wickets) and Delhi Capitals (7 wickets). The two losses have come at their home ground.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Andre Russell, Chris Lynn & Nitish Rana

Andre Russell (312 runs) is undoubtedly the helmsman of the KKR's ship, The Caribbean played a 13 ball 48 when the two teams last met and he is likely to pose a major threat to the Virat Kohli's side. While Chris Lynn (212 runs), Robin Uthappa (211 runs) and Nitish Rana (201 runs) are the other consistent performers in the side, who can change the game's direction in their favour.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Andre Russell, Piyush Chawla & Kuldeep Yadav

Advertisement

Piyush Chawla and Andre Russell currently lead the KKR's wicket charts with six wickets each. While Sunil Narine has five wickets in six games, and these three are likely to be Kartik's key shuffles in the next game. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav's failure is deeply hurting KKR's chances of progression, and the team management will hope he gets back to his best.

Expected Playing XI

Dinesh Karthik (C & W), Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Piyush Chawla, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Matt Kelly, Sunil Narine, Chris Lynn, Robin Uthappa, and Nitish Rana.

Royal Challengers Bangalore


Royal Challengers Bangalore (Source - iplt20/BCCI)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (Source - iplt20/BCCI)

The Royal Challengers Bangalore currently finds them on the verge of becoming the first team to leave the playoff race. In order to keep their hopes alive, they must secure a victory in the must-win encounter and one should expect them to come out all the guns blazing.

Batting

Key Batsmen: Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli & AB De Villiers

AB de Villiers (307 runs), Parthiv Patel (215 runs) and Virat Kohli (278 runs) are three pillars of Bangalore's lineup and they will depend on these three to get them towards a commanding score While Moeen Ali's fifty against Mumbai Indians is also a welcome boost for the RCB and he will be encouraged to replicate his efforts

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Yuzvendra Chahal, Dale Steyn & Mohammad Siraj

Yuzvendra Chahal (13 wickets) and Mohammad Siraj (7 wickets) team-best strikers so far and are expected to make the opponents squirt. While Moeen Ali joined the party with impressive figures of 2-18 against Mumbai Indians. The inclusion of Dale Steyn is seen as a major boost for the struggling team and is likely to be skipper's go to bowling during crunch situations.

Expected Playing XI

Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers, Parthiv Patel (W), Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Dale Steyn, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Dinesh Karthik Virat Kohli RCB vs KKR
Advertisement
IPL 2019: Match 17, RCB vs KKR Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, KKR vs RCB: Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB vs KKR - Venue, Stats, Key Players & Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 35, KKR vs RCB Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview, Head to Head Records, Injury updates, Pitch report & Weather forecast - April 19th, 2019
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 35, KKR vs RCB - Match Preview and stats
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 35, KKR vs RCB: Why RCB will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 17, RCB vs KKR Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview, Injury updates, Pitch report, Weather forecast & Head to Head Records - April 5th, 2019
RELATED STORY
RCB vs KKR, Match 17: Team news, Team Predictions and more
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 RCB vs KKR: 3 Changes that RCB should make for the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 26, KKR vs DC - Predicted Playing XI, Preview, and Key Players
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr
KXIP 197/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 198/7 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 3 wickets
KXIP VS MI live score
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr
RR 151/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 155/6 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 4 wickets
RR VS CSK live score
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr
KKR 178/7 (20.0 ov)
DC 180/3 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 7 wickets
KKR VS DC live score
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr
MI 187/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 188/6 (19.3 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 4 wickets
MI VS RR live score
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr
KXIP 173/4 (20.0 ov)
RCB 174/2 (19.2 ov)
Royal Challengers Bangalore won by 8 wickets
KXIP VS RCB live score
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr
KKR 161/8 (20.0 ov)
CSK 162/5 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 5 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr
DC 155/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 116/10 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 39 runs
DC VS SRH live score
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr
KXIP 182/6 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/7 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 12 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 33 | Yesterday
CSK 132/5 (20.0 ov)
SRH 137/4 (16.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 6 wickets
CSK VS SRH live score
Match 34 | Today
MI 168/5 (20.0 ov)
DC 128/9 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS DC live score
Match 35 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us