IPL 2019: Match 35, KKR vs RCB: Why RCB will win the match

Vinay Chhabaria
ANALYST
Feature
263   //    17 Apr 2019, 21:56 IST

Royal Challengers Bangalore (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Royal Challengers Bangalore (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Royal Challengers Bangalore has had its worst start in the history of the Indian Premier League as the team has lost seven out of its first eight matches. Their only victory came in an away fixture against Kings XI Punjab, and they are at the bottom of the IPL points table.

Surprisingly however, RCB became the first team to defeat KXIP at Mohali in the past two seasons. This shows that the team has the caliber to overhaul any team on any day, if the players execute their plans well.

Luck hasn't been on their side either. In their 2nd match of IPL 2019, an umpiring howler led to RCB's defeat, and the team never gained momentum after that.

Even in their match against KKR, they were all set to register their first victory of the season but Andre Russell's blitzkrieg denied Virat Kohli's Bold Army the two crucial points.

They will be up against the same opposition once again this week, with Eden Gardens being the host this time.

RCB do not have good memories at the Eden Gardens; it was at this very venue where the entire team was shot out for 49. However, they may have an upper hand this time because of the form of their spinners.

We saw the other day how Imran Tahir dismantled the KKR batting line-up. In the same way, the in-form duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Moeen Ali can trouble KKR a lot.

The batting department has not been RCB's weakness; it has been the bowlers who have let them down. But if the bowlers get a favorable track to play on, they have the potential to wreak havoc.

Kohli has not made any changes in the playing XI despite being on the losing side on multiple occasions. But for this match he may bring in young Prayas Ray Barman (who will play at his home ground) in place of Pawan Negi.

The Bangalore franchise need to unleash their terrific trio of spinners to get the maximum advantage out of the pitch. Irrespective of the toss result, RCB can win the match if their spinners bowl well.

KKR's batsmen have failed to counter the spinners lately. Even in the previous game against RCB, we saw how Negi emerged as the best bowler of the night.

Speaking of KKR's bowling department, the both Kuldeep Yadav and Sunil Narine have been largely ineffective this season. Piyush Chawla and Nitish Rana have been threatening in bursts, but they haven't been able to deploy sustained pressure on the opposition batsmen.

Kohli being the fighter he is, expect him to get the best out of his team and get those precious two points.

Will RCB be able to defeat KKR at Eden Gardens? Share your views in the comments box below.

Tags:
IPL 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders Royal Challengers Bangalore Virat Kohli Prayas Barman
