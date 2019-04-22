IPL 2019, Match 41, CSK vs SRH: Why SRH will win the match

Sunrisers Hyderabad have defeated two of the strongest teams of IPL 2019 in their previous two league matches. That has meant they are back in the top half of the IPL points table, and in with a shot at the playoffs.

David Warner and Jonny Bairstow have been in terrific form this year, to say the least. And in the last game against KKR, even Khaleel Ahmed came to the party and sent the top three batsmen of KKR back to the pavilion.

The Orange Army will take on MS Dhoni's CSK next. CSK are on a two-match losing streak, having lost their last two matches against SRH and RCB respectively. These two teams met last week at Hyderabad in what was a lop-sided match in favor of SRH.

Although MS Dhoni was not present in the CSK playing XI in that match, all the other players were first-choice ones. They just never got going in the match, and SRH dismantled them completely.

CSK's batting department has been their main reason for worry, as the likes of Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu and Shane Watson have been in terrible form this year. Barring Dhoni himself, no batsman has stepped up to deliver the goods for CSK.

The upcoming fixture is scheduled to take place at Chepauk, a venue which offers considerable assistance to the spinners. Kane Williamson might be tempted to bring in Mohammad Nabi in the playing XI, but it will be really tough to drop any of the other three foreigners (himself, Warner and Bairstow) in place of Nabi.

Rashid Khan will be the team's trump card in this encounter. Given the current form of the CSK batsmen, we can expect Rashid to do plenty of damage in his four overs.

Considering the slow nature of the pitch, we can even expect Yusuf Pathan or Deepak Hooda to bowl some off-spinners in the middle overs.

CSK's batsmen will struggle to counter the opposition bowlers in their current form. Also, SRH's opening pair of Bairstow and Warner has looked unstoppable; with Deepak Chahar being the only major threat for them, you can back them to demolish CSK once again.

With all the odds in SRH's favor, a win against CSK seems to be on the cards for the Orange Army.

