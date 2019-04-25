IPL 2019, Match 44, CSK vs MI: Match preview and key stats

The 44th match of the IPL 2019 will be played on 26th April at 8 PM IST between the Chennai Super Kings and the Mumbai Indians at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

CSK have won eight matches and lost three so far this season, and are at the top of the IPL points table. On the other hand, MI are in the third position, having won six matches and lost four.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The CSK vs MI rivalry has seen 27 matches being played so far. MI have won 15 of those games, while CSK have managed to win the remaining 12. Overall, both teams have won the title thrice each.

This is the second encounter between these teams this season, with MI winning the first one by 37 runs.

Probable XI

Chennai Super Kings

Harbhajan Singh

CSK are likely to stick with the same team which defeated the Sun Risers Hyderabad on Tuesday. Harbhajan Singh will keep his place ahead of Shardul Thakur

Probable XI: Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (C,WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir.

Mumbai Indians

Advertisement

Mayank Markande (Image credits: iplt20.com)

MI could stick with the same team which lost to the Rajasthan Royals on Saturday. This means Mayank Markande will get one more chance, despite leaking runs against RR.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Jayant Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ben Cutting, Rahul Chahar, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah.

Squads

Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (C), Faf du Plessis, Kedar Jadhav, Suresh Raina, Ravindra Jadeja, Shane Watson, Harbhajan Singh, Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, Deepak Chahar, Imran Tahir, Mitchell Santner, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Billings, Shardul Thakur, N Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Lungisani Ngidi, Dhruv Shorey, Chaitanya Bishnoi, Monu Kumar, Mohit Sharma, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KM Asif, David Willey.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma(C), Quinton de Kock, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis, Adam Milne, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Suryakumar Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga, Siddhesh Lad, Anmolpreet Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jason Behrendorff, Yuvraj Singh, Aditya Tare, Anukul Sudhakar Roy, Rasikh Salam, Barinder Sran, Pankaj Jaiswal.