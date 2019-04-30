IPL 2019: Match 49, RCB vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's match

Kohli's form hasn't been consistent this season

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are hanging by a thin thread in IPL 2019. Both the sides have had a poor season so far and are on the verge of getting knocked out of the tournament.

RCB got in some kind of winning momentum before the defeat against the in-form Delhi Capitals. The team's over-dependence on Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers has cost them big time. However, RCB's Achilles heel has been it's bowling. The team has chopped and changed the bowling attack throughout the season but nothing seems to work for them. Dale Steyn's short stay did promise a chance of revival, but unfortunately he was ruled out due to an injury.

RCB will be up against the resurgent Rajasthan Royals. The Royals seem to be a different unit under Steven Smith. Even though the side is depleted after the departure of Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer, the good form of Varun Aaron and Oshane Thomas has given the Royals some hope.

Key players for RCB:

Virat Kohli will be once again be key for RCB. The RCB skipper, judging by his own high standards, hasn't have the best of IPL's. He would love to play and impact at a time when it matters the most.

Even though Yuzvendra Chahal has picked up 16 wickets in the season so far, he hasn't looked his best. He has leaked runs at an economy of more than 8 and RCB will want it's strike bowler to control things in the middle overs.

Key players for Rajasthan Royals

Since he was handed over the captaincy, Steve Smith's performance has improved drastically. As a captain his average has been 44.3 and strike-rate 130. This will be Smith's last match this season and he would like to sign off in style.

This has been a dream season for Shreyas Gopal. He has delivered in crunch situations and has been the Royals' go-to bowler. Despite being a Royal, this will be more of a home game for Shreyas who plays for Karnataka in domestic cricket.

Who will win today's match?

Even though both the teams have been equally inconsistent this season, Rajasthan Royals has been a harder team to get past. The RCB camp looks to be in complete chaos where none of it's players are sure what they are supposed to do and what their role is.

Rajasthan Royals, being a more settled side, might end up winning the contest which might end up being an inconsequential one as both the teams are almost out of the tournament because of their positions in the points table and poor net run-rate.