IPL 2019: Match 5, DC vs CSK Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
25 Mar 2019, 20:44 IST

Delhi Capitals will host Chennai Super Kings in the fifth fixture of IPL 2019
Delhi Capitals will host Chennai Super Kings in the fifth fixture of IPL 2019

After securing daunting wins in their opening games, both Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings will aim to extend their winning run when they go up against each other in the fifth fixture of Indian Premier League 2019 at the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium in New Delhi.

Head-to-Head Overall Stats: DC and CSK have faced each other in 18 IPL games and the Chennai Super Kings lead the scoreline by 12-6.

Head-to-Head at Feroz Shah Kotla : The men from Delhi have welcomed the Chennai boys on seven occasions and have managed to trouble the visitors on two occasions.

Pitch Report: The slow and low bounce wickets at Kotla have been ideal for the spinners.

Chennai Super Kings Perspective

Chennai Super Kings (Source - iplt20.com)
Chennai Super Kings (Source - iplt20.com)

CSK are coming off a seven wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore and defending champions will look to continue their dominance against the Delhi Capitals.

Batting

Key Players - Shane Watson, Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni

Raina became the first player to reach 5000 in IPL, and this will surely boost his confidence ahead to the clash against DC. Shane Watson went for a duck in previous game, but seeking his capabilities, one should expect him to come out thrashing against the Delhi-based side.

Ambati Rayudu was CSKs top scorer with 28 runs and looked quite comfortable during his stay in the middle, therefore he will be expected to play a major role in the next game too. MS Dhoni meanwhile, is a key player to watch out for as always.

Bowling

Key Players - Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir and Deepak Chahar

The spin duo of Harbhajan Singh and Imran Tahir played a key role in rattling the Royal Challengers Bangalore batting unit last time out. Both shared three wickets apiece and with the Kotla pitch expected to assist spinners, they could be the wrecker-in-chief against the Delhi Capitals.

Except these two, Deepak Chahar is another key option in the setup, owing to his accuracy and ability to swing the ball at the start of an innings.

Expected Playing XI

MS Dhoni (C & W), Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Harbhajan Singh, Imran Tahir, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav and Ravindra Jadeja.

Delhi Capitals Perspective

Delhi Capitals (Source - IPLT20.com)
Delhi Capitals (Source - IPLT20.com)

Delhi Capitals had a disastrous season last time, but began their 2019 campaign with a splendid performance against the Mumbai Indians.

Batting

Key Players - Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant and Colin Ingram

Rishabh Pant was at his devastating best in the campaign opener as he amassed 78 runs of just 27 balls. With that, no one would take anything away from the wicket-keeper who currently possesses the Midas touch.

Shikhar Dhawan and Colin Ingram too, weighed in with crucial contributions against the Mumbai Indians, which means they will be raring to go for another feisty knock.

Bowling

Key Players - Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult and Ishant Sharma

Kagiso Rabada was pick of the lot in previous game with figures of 2/23, and he was well supported by Ishant Sharma, who claimed 2/32 in his four overs. Both of them will be backed to deliver another good bowling performance.

Trent Boult was quite expensive in the previous game, but with his lethal new-ball abilities are sure to keep the batsmen guessing.

Expected Playing XI

Shreyas Iyer (C), Colin Ingram, Rishabh Pant (W), Keemo Paul, Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Kagiso Rabada, Trent Boult, Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw.

