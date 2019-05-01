IPL 2019: Match 50, CSK vs DC Match Prediction: Who will win today's match

CSK's over-dependence on Dhoni has been exposed in IPL 2019

The match between Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals will be a match between the two table toppers. The defending champions CSK have been one of the most consistent sides in the tournament. Even though the batting hasn't been it's best, the bowling has stood out for the Super Kings. CSK team management would know that the batsmen will need to improve their performance, especially with the playoffs coming up next.

Delhi Capitals have surprised a lot of people with it's performance this year. Despite losing some matches that they should have probably won at the start of the season, the Capitals have done extremely well to get into the playoffs after 6 years. It has been a complete team performance by the Capitals as every player in the team has chipped in with useful contributions.

Players to watch out for

Chennai Super Kings

Mitchell Santner bowled smartly in the game against the Mumbai Indians. Even though CSK lost the match, they would be pleased with Santner's performance, knowing that Imran Tahir won't be available for the playoffs.

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer deserves a lot of credit for Delhi Capitals' success this year. The youngster has led the side brilliantly. While he has batted responsibily, Iyer's bowling changes and field placements have been impressive. Having said that, the biggest test of his captaincy skills will be in the playoffs.

Who will win today's match?

Even though today's match might look like a dead rubber but both the teams have a lot to play for. CSK and DC will be aware of the fact that teams finishing as the top two on the points table will have the cushion of having that extra match to make it to the final.

Delhi Capitals are in red hot form at the moment and will have an upper hand against the Super Kings. Dhoni's availability is still in doubt which will make the work much easier for the Capitals.