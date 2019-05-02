IPL 2019, Match 51, MI vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Can the Mumbai Indians seal a spot in the playoffs?

The Mumbai Indians will be returning home for their last two league stage encounters this season and will be eager to book a spot in the playoffs when they host the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede Stadium today.

With seven wins from 12 games thus far, the Mumbai Indians have endured mixed fortunes while the Sunrisers Hyderabad, with six wins and an equal number of losses, enjoy the best net run rate for all eight teams but could find themselves in a better spot with at least one more win.

However, the Sunrisers will be thrown a major challenge with the massive void left by the departure of David Warner and with Martin Guptill waiting in the wings, it remains to see if the Black Caps' opener makes a strong impression straight away.

The Mumbai Indians, on the other hand, will come into the game with a head to head advantage over the visitors at Wankhede, with three wins from four games and will be gunning to put up a strong show against the Sunrisers.

Key players to watch out for

Hardik Pandya will undoubtedly hold the aces for the Mumbai Indians with his terrific all-round show this season. Slotting into the finisher's role, Pandya has 355 runs from 12 matches at a strike rate of 198.32 while with the ball, the pacer has operated at crucial junctions and has 10 wickets from 12 encounters.

Manish Pandey seems to have finally put a drought to his poor run of form with 180 runs from the last three games, including two important half-centuries. In the absence of David Warner, Pandey will have to up his game and score a bulk of the runs.

Probable XIs

Mumbai Indians

With Evin Lewis struggling for runs, the left-handed dasher might have to make way for the all-round power of Ben Cutting.

Probable XI: Quinton de Kock (wk), Rohit Sharma (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Krunal Pandya, Barinder Sran, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill is up in the running to grab the spot vacated by David Warner while the rest of the ten players could hold on to their spots.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Martin Guptill, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kane Williamson (c), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Vijay Shankar, Abhishek Sharma, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.

Match Prediction

The Mumbai Indians will have the comfort of playing at their home ground where they also hold a slight advantage over the visitors. With one eye on a place in the playoffs, the hosts will be gunning to put their best foot forward and seal the spot in the knockout stages with a win over the Sunrisers.

