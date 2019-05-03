IPL 2019, Match 52, KXIP vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

KKR and KXIP go head to head in a must-win game (Picture Courtesy-BCCI/iplt20.com)

The battle for the fourth spot in the playoffs stages of the Indian Premier League is heating up with every passing game and will feature yet another exciting clash as the Kings XI Punjab host the Kolkata Knight Riders at the Punjab Cricket Association Stadium in Mohali today.

Punjab come into this encounter with three losses on a trot and will need to churn out a winning algorithm to get their campaign back on track. The Knight Riders, on the other hand, arrested their six-match losing streak with a nervy 34-run win against the Mumbai Indians to earn some much-needed confidence ahead of this game.

When it comes down to head-to-head statistics, KRR hold a massive advantage, with 16 wins when compared to KXIP's eight wins from a total of 24 matches.

However, in Mohali, both teams have won three games each so far. This season, Ashwin's men have won five of their six matches at home, which would infuse some confidence into the team ahead of the clash.

Yet, with KKR winning eight of the last ten meet-ups between these two teams, Dinesh Karthik's side enjoy an upper hand going into the match.

Key Players to watch out for

Andre Russell has been the trump card for the Knight Riders this season with some sizzling all-round performances. His promotion to Number three against the Mumbai Indians proved to be a masterstroke as the burly Jamaican smashed a 40-ball 80 and also picked up two wickets for just 25 runs from four overs. Faced with a must-win situation, Russell's pyrotechnics will have to come to the party.

KL Rahul has enjoyed a great season thus far with 520 runs from 12 matches at an average of 57.78 and is striking the ball at 131.65. Against a KKR bowling unit that has lacked teeth, the opener will be banked on by the team management to manufacture yet another classy knock.

Match Prediction

The Kolkata Knight Riders have all the advantage going into the game with a win up their sleeve from the previous encounter and an excellent head to head record against Kings XI Punjab.

In addition to this, momentum is a very crucial part of a team's campaign and with the Knight Riders re-discovering their lost mojo, it could push them the extra mile to give it their best and claim an important win.