IPL 2019: Match 52, KXIP vs KKR - Match Preview, Predicted Playing XI, and Key Players

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 25 // 30 Apr 2019, 19:19 IST

This is a must-win game for both sides. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Kings XI Punjab will take on the Kolkata Knight Riders for match 52 of Vivo IPL 2019 on May 3rd in Mohali. Both these sides are on 5 wins from 12 games and still have a chance, though difficult, of making it to the playoffs.

Both the teams need to win their last two games and while KKR come off a confidence-boosting win over a strong Mumbai side, Punjab were let down let again by their bowlers who were taken apart by the SRH batsmen and lost quite comprehensively.

Kings XI Punjab

David Miller. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Batting

Key Batsmen: Chris Gayle, KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal

Kings XI Punjab have been highly top-heavy this season and yet again, the lack of contributions from their middle order has hit them hard. The likes of David Miller and Nicholas Pooran haven't lived up to expectations and apart from KL Rahul, Chris Gayle and an occasional contribution from Mayank Agawal, no batsman has given them any backup.

Their usual performers must do a good job in front of their home crowd who have seen their team falter after a good start yet again. They will look to take the attack to the KKR bowlers, who haven't been efficient.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Ravichandran Ashwin, Mohammed Shami and Murugan Ashwin

Punjab's team selection hasn't been up to the mark this season and their neglection of Andrew Tye has given them a lot of grief in the death overs. While skipper Ravichandran Ashwin has bowled very economically and picked up wickets, Shami has been the main source of wickets though he has been on the expensive side.

However, the inclusion of Mujeeb Ur Rahman is not needed and Punjab must look to play an extra batsman or an all-rounder in the side. KKR's powerful middle order and openers who can break free will be tough to handle for Punjab and they need to put in a spirited performance to get the results.

Predicted Playing XI

Chris Gayle, KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Nicholas Pooran, David Miller, Sam Curran, Ravichandran Ashwin(c), Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders

KKR do have a potent team who can make it to the playoffs. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

Batting

Key Batsmen: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana and Andre Russell

The KKR batsmen finally came good against the Mumbai Indians and Shubman Gill's promotion to the top has worked wonders for the side. They certainly have the power to decimate Punjab's bowling attack and with their experiment in letting Andre Russell batting at No. 3, they have a lot of power in their batting.

If they can get off to a good start, their middle order can easily take apart the hapless KXIP pacers and though they're the away team, the momentum is on their side.

Bowling

Key Bowlers: Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Harry Gurney

KKR's bowlers did a pretty decent job against the Mumbai Indians and they need to carry the good form on another good batting track at Mohali. Russell has delivered even as a bowler and his pace and bounce is yet another positive for them.

KKR have also made it clear that Kuldeep Yadav will be kept out of the side and Piyush Chawla hasn't done a good job in his absence. Harry Gurney and Sandeep Warrier have done a decent job as pace bowlers and if they get early wickets, they will be able to get the better of the KXIP batsmen.

Predicted Playing XI

Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn, Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik(C and WK), Rinku Singh, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Harry Gurney and Sandeep Warrier.