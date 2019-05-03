IPL 2019: Match 54, RCB vs SRH: Match preview and key stats

Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli (image credits: iplt20.com)

The 54th match of IPL 2019 will be played on 4th May at 8 PM IST between the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore.

RCB have won only four matches and lost eight (with one match ending in no result), and are at the bottom of the IPL points table. SRH meanwhile are placed at the fourth position, having won six matches and lost seven.

Ahead of their meeting tomorrow, let's take a look at the head-to-head stats between the two franchises and the probable playing XIs for the match.

Head-to-head record

The RCB vs SRH rivalry has seen 14 matches being played so far. SRH have won 8 of those games, while RCB have managed to win 5, with one match ending in no result.

Overall, SRH have won the title once while RCB have never managed to win it despite reaching the final 3 times.

This is the second encounter between these two teams in this season, with SRH winning the first one by a whopping margin of 118 runs.

Probable XI

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Heinrich Klaasen

RCB are likely to stick with the same team which played against RR on Tuesday. This means Heinrich Klaasen will get one more chance despite his poor performance.

Probable XI: Parthiv Patel, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Heinrich Klaasen, Pawan Negi, Kulwant Khejroliya, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Umesh Yadav.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Yusuf Pathan

SRH could replace Abhishek Sharma with Yusuf Pathan to strengthen their batting order. There are no other changes expected.

Probable XI: Wriddhiman Saha, Martin Guptill, Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Nabi, Abhishek Sharma / Yusuf Pathan, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma.

Squads

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (c), Moeen Ali, AB de Villiers, Washington Sundar, Parthiv Patel, Navdeep Saini, Heinrich Klaasen, Shivam Dube, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Umesh Yadav, Pawan Negi, Tim Southee, Akshdeep Nath, Kulwant Khejroliya, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prayas Ray Barman, Colin de Grandhomme, Shimron Hetmyer, Mohammed Siraj, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Devdutt Padikkal, Milind Kumar, Marcus Stoinis.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (c), Rashid Khan, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Mohammad Nabi, Martin Guptill, Vijay Shankar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jonny Bairstow, Abhishek Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, David Warner, Billy Stanlake, Deepak Hooda, Ricky Bhui, Shakib Al Hasan, Shreevats Goswami, Basil Thampi, Sandeep Sharma, Wriddhiman Saha, Siddarth Kaul, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.