IPL 2019: Match 56, MI vs KKR Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

It’s the final league game of this year’s IPL. The equation for KKR is simple, they need to win their final game against Mumbai Indians (MI) to qualify for the playoffs. The Dinesh Karthik-led side has come back really well after losing six games in a row. Both those wins have been comprehensive as they out-batted Mumbai Indians before chasing down 184 without too much fuss. Hence, they are now in a very good position to make it to the playoffs. However, if KKR lose, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will become the first-ever team to qualify for the playoffs with 12 points.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are through to the playoffs. They won a thrilling game against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as they held their nerve in the Super Over. What was impressive that despite winning the toss, they opted to bat at the Wankhede and challenged themselves. Also, they defended 162 really well. Mumbai have 16 points and a win here guarantees them a spot in the top-two as they have a superior net run rate.

Hence, both sides need a win and it promises to be a thrilling game.

If MI bat first:

The MI batting line-up hasn’t lived up to expectation this season and yet they’ve made it to the playoffs. This shows that they have somehow found ways to win. Only two MI batsmen (Hardik Pandya and Quinton de Kock) average over 30 this season. Hardik Pandya has been the one rescuing the team quite often and has been fabulous, especially at the death. Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and the others have been very inconsistent and will want to strike form before the playoffs.

However, barring the last game, MI have scored 170 on every occasion at home and we could expect something on similar lines in their game against KKR. They have the firepower to get big scores and we could expect one in excess of 170-175.

If KKR bat first:

The move to open the batting with Shubman Gill has worked wonders for KKR. The 19-year-old has scored three fifties in the four innings he’s opened. He anchored the innings beautifully in the last game to take KKR home and keep them alive. Chris Lynn has been striking the ball really well and has given KKR some fast starts as well. Meanwhile, after the vocal press conference, Andre Russell has been promoted up the order and has got the job done. Meanwhile, Dinesh Karthik has also hit some nice form in the last few games.

Hence, KKR may well score in excess of 180 if they bat first. And if Russell goes berserk as he has quite often this season, we might be in for more.

Who will win?

This promises to be a mouth-watering contest with both teams desperate for a win. Moreover, there’s a playoff spot at stake for KKR. Also, the toss might play a crucial role here at the Wankhede. The pitch is one of the best batting tracks in the country and with dew taking effect, runs might flow. Hence, batting second has been the flavour of the town. But KKR who beat MI just a week back may overcome their challenge once again in the final league game of the season. Moreover, they have the advantage of knowing exactly what needs to be done to qualify for the playoffs and that is beat the hosts Mumbai Indians.