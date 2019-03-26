IPL 2019: Match 6, KKR vs KXIP Match Prediction: Who will win today's match?

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Preview 155 // 26 Mar 2019, 20:28 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Kings XI Punjab are in good form ahead of this encounter

After wins in their respective opening matches, KKR and KXIP will look to extend their winning streak when they square off on March 27th at the Eden Gardens in IPL 2019. While KKR won due to a phenomenal innings from Andre Russell, Chris Gayle's heroics with the bat and Ravichandran Ashwin's bowling (and the decision to mankad Jos Buttler) won Punjab the game.

KKR will be feeling confident after a great batting performance. Their bowlers, especially their spin trio, will want to make amends for their poor outing on Sunday.

KXIP had a good outing with the bat though opener KL Rahul will want to get back into form this match. Their bowling attack almost gave the game away but can be proud of their death bowling effort and Mujeeb especially will be high on confidence ahead of this fixture.

With both teams in good form, it'll be interesting to see who will stretch their lead on the IPL .2019 Point Table.

If Kolkata Knight Riders bat first

The KKR batsmen will be looking to post a big score if they bat first though it will be interesting to see who will open their batting. However, they need to post any score from 180-200 if they want to defend it as the Eden Gardens is a good wicket to bat on. KKR's death bowling is pretty weak and Punjab possess a couple of good finishers as well.

Their spinners can be dangerous against the inexperienced Punjab middle order.

If Kings XI Punjab bat first

Punjab will look to attack the inexperienced KKR pacers and Rahul & Gayle will want to put on a big opening stand. They do have the resources to put on a big total but unless Andrew Tye plays, it will be tough to defend any score less than 190 against a strong chasing side in KKR who have few of the best finishers in the game.

Both the sides carry equal momentum and confidence into this game but have a couple of chinks in their armor. Despite KKR's home form, KXIP seem to be a better side this season and have bonded well and got their team dynamics right. If they're able to play out the KKR spinners, they have enough strength to bat KKR out of the game.

Advertisement