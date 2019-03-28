IPL 2019, Match 7, RCB vs MI: A look at the wicket-keepers of both teams

Quinton de Kock (image credit: iplt20.com)

The seventh match of IPL 2019 will be played on March 28 at 8 PM IST, between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians. The match will take place at RCB's home ground - M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Both teams have lost their first match of the tournament. RCB lost to CSK in the tournament opener by 7 wickets while MI lost their first match to DC by 37 runs.

The RCB vs MI rivalry has seen the two teams meeting each other 23 times. MI have won 16 of those matches while RCB have triumphed in nine.

MI finished at the 5th position in IPL 2018 while RCB finished 6th. Both teams managed to win one match each when they met each other in last year's IPL.

One common similarity between RCB and MI is that the role of the wicket-keeper is huge for both. Their wicketkeepers open the batting for the side, and are instrumental in putting up a big total on the board.

On that note, here's a closer look at the wicket-keepers of both the teams.

Royal Challengers Bangalore - Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel has been entrusted with the role of playing anchor at one end. He made 153 runs from 6 matches in IPL 2018. Overall, he has 2504 IPL to his name runs in 126 matches.

Patel was the only RCB batsman who survived against the spin attack of CSK in the tournament opener. He was the top scorer of the match with 29 runs from 35 balls.

Advertisement

RCB would expect him to continue performing well at the top order in the upcoming matches as well.

Mumbai Indians - Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock

Quinton de Kock is arguably one of the best wicket-keeper batsmen in the world. Just before the start of the IPL, he had an excellent run in the ODI series against Sri Lanka, in which he scored three fifties and a century.

De Kock has played 35 IPL matches and scored 954 runs.

This season, he started off well and seemed to be in good touch in the first match against DC. But he failed to convert the start and got out for 27 runs from 16 balls.

De Kock would want to extend his good form and make significant contributions at the top order for MI.

Advertisement