IPL 2019, Match 7, SRH vs RR: Player of the Match

David Warner scored second straight fifty for SRH in IPL 2019

It was second straight heartbreak for Rajasthan Royals as Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday cruised past them by five wickets in a thriller at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad.

Royals after losing a close encounter against Kings XI Punjab, looked quite dominating in the second match as well, however, failing to finish the game on a winning note.

The Ajinkya Rahane-led side went off to a fiery start despite losing Jos Buttler early after batting first. The skipper alongside Sanju Samson looked in fine touch and made the life hard for Hyderabad bowlers. The duo formed a mammoth stand of 119 runs, helping Royals post a big total of 198 runs.

Rahane made 70 runs off 49 balls while as Samson played one of his all-time best knocks. He made scintillating unbeaten 102 runs, including ten fours and four sixes.

Chasing the hefty total, Sunrisers Hyderabad began exceptionally with David Warner and Jonny Bairstow smashing bowlers all-around the park. Warned after firing a swashbuckling fifty in the last match continued his sublime touch in this game as well.

He scored 69 runs in 37 balls before falling prey to Ben Stokes' bouncer. Bairstow also played a handy cameo of 45 runs in 28 balls. However, both of them were removed in quick succession, putting the hosts back in pressure.

Though in-form Vijay Shankar again chipped in with a quickfire 15-ball 35 runs cameo, keeping the run-rate in control for Hyderabad. Lastly, it was the duo of Yusuf Pathan and Rashid Khan who helped SRH cross the line easily with six balls to spare. Rashid scored 15 runs off 8 balls while Yusuf contributed 16 runs to the total.

David Warner for his superb half-century was the Player of the Match.

