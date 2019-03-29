IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: 3 factors that can help RR win

The 12th edition of IPL has been filled with a lot of excitement, drama and controversies thus far. There have been absolute nail bitters which the fans and audiences have enjoyed. But more than the action, the controversies surrounding two games- RR vs KXIP and RCB vs MI- would be talked about the most for some time now.

First, it was the 'Mankading' by Ravichandran Ashwin to dismiss a well set Jos Buttler that irked many people. It has become a talking point on social media. The incident overshadowed a pretty good game of T20 cricket. Then, yesterday night's howler made by the on-field umpires potentially snatched a victory from RCB's hands. Virat Kohli was understandably furious after the umpire's not doing their job as expected.

The action now shifts to Hyderabad where Sunrisers Hyderabad take on Rajasthan Royals tonight in what promises to be a solid contest. RR lost their first game of the season against KXIP.

SRH, on the other hand, would be happy to see David Warner and Jonny Bairstow in good form. As a team, they were having a good game against KKR until Andre Russell's sensational inning took the game away from them.

Both sides will be looking to get their first win, their first two points of the season. Here is looking at the factors that can help RR win the match tonight:

#1. Jos Buttler looks in scintillating and fluent touch

Ever since the Rajasthan Royals think-tank decided to send Jos Buttler to open the innings, the results from this outstandingly talented batsman have been really brilliant. Prior to that, he was languishing lower down the order and was not able to play to his full potential.

In a bid to rejuvenate their sinking campaign last year, Buttler started opening the innings. Post that, not only did he became immensely consistent with the bat, RR's team trajectory saw an upward swing too.

The aggressive right-handed batsman gets them off to a flying start and has the ability and temperament to carry on till the end as well. In the first game against KXIP, he was batting beautifully before being dismissed in an unfortunate manner.

If he gets on a roll tonight, the well balanced SRH bowling attack will find it tough to stop him.

