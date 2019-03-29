IPL 2019, Match 8, SRH vs RR: Three predicted changes for today’s game

Both teams would be looking to get their first win on the board.

In the 8th match of IPL 2019, Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to face Rajasthan Royals at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad. Both the teams will be coming into the match hoping to change their fortunes.

While SRH looked in a commanding position for the most part of the game against KKR before Andre Russell took the match away from them, RR fell sort of chasing the target against KXIP after looking good for the large part.

Both the teams would have realized that closing out games is really important in IPL. They would be hoping to do much better in the second match to register their first win of the tournament. SRH were the runners up in the last edition, while RR had reached playoffs.

The season has just started and few losses now might not have a lasting impact but both the franchises would want to register a win on Friday. The teams might want to make some tweaks ahead of the match to have better chances to win the match.

#1. Kane Williamson for Jonny Bairstow

Kane Williamson

Jonny Bairstow had a fairly decent outing in the first game, scoring 39 runs from 35 balls. However, he is expected to make way for last year's Orange Cap holder- Kane Williamson.

Williamson was superb last year and provides the solidity to Hyderabad's batting line up. Other batsmen like David Warner, Shakib Al Hasan and Vijay Shankar can play around him. It would be tough on the highly rated Bairstow but someone has to make the way for the captain.

The Kiwi skipper is also expected to resume his captaincy duties, which will allow Bhuvneshwar Kumar to focus only on his bowling. Bhuvneshwar made a few strange calls as captain in the previous game against Kolkata. Williamson's experience as a captain would come in handy as well.

