IPL 2019, Match 8, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: Why SRH will win the match

Shreyas FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 108 // 28 Mar 2019, 22:16 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

SRH look the stronger side ahead of this match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

The Sunrisers Hyderabad will square off against the Rajasthan Royals in a home game on March 29th, Friday at 8:00 pm. Both the sides are coming off losses in their previous game and will want to walk away with the two points from this match.

SRH lost against KKR from a situation which was completely in their favor and will rue the missed chances. RR, meanwhile, were in a comfortable position until Jos Buttler was dismissed, after which the middle order toppled like dominoes.

SRH will be bolstered by Kane Williamson's return as the Kiwi will give the top order stability.

Though both the sides look equally strong on paper, here's why SRH are more likely to win the match.

Home ground advantage

SRH are a very strong side at home and lost only 2 games last season in front of their fans who are sure to throng the stadium for their first home match of the season. David Warner has been terrific at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in past seasons, averaging 64.94 and striking at 162 which is simply phenomenal.

Solid top order; return of Kane Williamson

Vijay Shankar played a vital knock in SRH's last match. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

SRH certainly fared better than RR in the last match in terms of batting, as David Warner looked simply unstoppable and Vijay Shankar too played a good hand towards the end. RR started off brilliantly but their middle order was shaky and Steve Smith will want to rectify that this time around. However, with Williamson set to return to the side, SRH's top order looks even more solid which should aid their chances of emerging victorious.

Much better bowling attack

Rashid Khan is a mainstay in this SRH bowling attack. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20)

SRH have the best bowling attack in the entire league. They will also now have a better captain to marshal his resources and players like Rashid Khan and Bhuvneshwar Kumar can really thrive in this match.

RR's bowlers haven't looked intimidating at all and apart from Jofra Archer, none of the other bowlers will really pose any threat to the SRH batsmen. SRH will look to post a big total and defend it.

Advertisement