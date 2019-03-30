×
IPL 2019: Match 9; KXIP vs MI Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
Preview
44   //    30 Mar 2019, 04:53 IST

Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will go head to head in the ninth fixture of IPL 2019.
Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians will go head to head in the ninth fixture of IPL 2019.

After securing a controversial six run win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore, the Mumbai Indians will take part in the ninth fixture of the Indian Premier League 2019 on Saturday, March 30 at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, against the Kings XI Punjab.

Head to Head Overall Stats: Mumbai and Punjab have shared the field on 22 occasions, with the Mumbaikars slightly edging the Kings by winning 12 of those. Last year, both teams played two games against each other with the Mumbai side emerging victorious in both games.

Head to Head at IS Bindra Stadium: At Mohali, Punjab have hosted the Mumbaikars in seven fixtures. But the visitors hold an upper hand after securing the last four encounters on the trot.


Kings XI Punjab Perspective

Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20.com
Kings XI Punjab (Source - iplt20.com

After securing a 14-run win in the campaign opener against Rajasthan Royals, the KXIP management surprised the pundits by making four changes in their squad, which certainly backfired, as they suffered a 28 run loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Batting

Key Players - Chris Gayle, David Miller & Mayank Agarwal

Chris Gayle was the main reason behind the Kings' big total in the campaign opener, though he fell cheaply in the last game after scoring just 20 runs, but one should expect him to come back strong against the Mumbaikars.

After Chris' dismissal, Mayank Agarwal (58 runs from 34 balls) and David Miller (59 runs from 40 balls) led the attack and kept the scoring rate ticking, but were unable to get the team over the victory line. These two players will be eager to have all cylinders firing in the next game.

Meanwhile, KXIP's only concern has been the form of KL Rahul, who has not been among runs so far, but if he picks up his lost form, it will be a plus for the Kings.

Bowling

Key Players - Mohammad Shami, Mukesh ur Rahman & Andrew Tye

Mohammed Shami, Andrew Tye and Mujeeb Ur Rahman form a daunting pace unit. Mujeeb was rested against the Riders and the off-spinner is likely to make a comeback at Mohali. While Shami is their key bowler in the death overs and he along with Andrew Tye are expected to make a major impact in the upcoming fixture.


Expected Playing XI

Ravichandran Ashwin (C), Mohammed Shami, Mujeeb ur Rahman, KL Rahul (W), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Sarfaraz Khan, Andrew Tye, David Miller, Mandeep Singh and Sam Curran.


Mumbai Indians Perspective

Mumbai Indians (Source - iplt20.com)
Mumbai Indians (Source - iplt20.com)

The Mumbai Indians lost their campaign opener against Delhi by 37 runs, but bounced back in the second game to garner their first points on the league table.

Batting

Key Players - Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock & Yuvraj Singh

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock have been in good touch so far and shared a vital 54-run opening stand among them. Where Kock played a supporting role by scoring 23 runs from 20 balls, Rohit took an aggressive route and smashed 48 runs from 33 deliveries. These two will be expected to continue their good run in the next game.

After playing a valiant role against the Capitals, Yuvraj Singh took an aerial route against RCB and struck a 12-ball 23 to bolster the scoring rate. While Suryakumar Yadav also came into the fore in the last game and played a 38 run knock of just 24 balls. These two will be key in case the openers fail to deliver.

Bowling

Key Players - Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga & Mitchell Mcclenaghan

Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah snared a three-wicket haul in previous games and Mumbai will need these two to pick few early wickets against KXIP. While Mayank Markande's tight spell gives MI another vital option in the bowling. He, along with experienced Lasith Maliga are expected to trouble the Kings on Mohali's surface.

Expected Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (W), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah.

Preet Amrit Singh
ANALYST
IPL 2019: Match 9, KXIP vs MI Predicted Playing 11, Match Preview & Head to Head Records - March 30th, 2019
RELATED STORY
