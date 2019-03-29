×
IPL 2019: How Mumbai Indians registered a thrilling 6-run win over RCB 

Pavan Suresh
ANALYST
Feature
24   //    29 Mar 2019, 01:26 IST

Virat Kohli (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)
Virat Kohli (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians registered their first of IPL 2019, beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in a last-ball thriller played at M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bangalore on Thursday.

RCB captain Virat Kohli won the toss and decided to field first. Mumbai Indians openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock got the team off to a steady start, scoring 52 runs in the first 6 overs.

Yuzvendra Chahal got the first breakthrough by dismissing De Kock for 28. Rohit and Suryakumar Yadav then played with aggressive intent, putting pressure on the RCB bowlers.

Umesh Yadav made an important breakthrough by dismissing Rohit for 48. Yuvraj Singh came in next, and he looked in sensational form - hitting 3 back to back sixes off Chahal's bowling. Suryakumar also played some lovely strokes.

However, a collapse was around the corner as Mumbai Indians slipped from 124 for 3 to 147 for 7. Hardik Pandya then showed his power hitting and scored a quickfire 32 off 14 balls to help Mumbai Indians post 187 for 8 in 20 overs.

Chasing a target of 188 runs to win, Parthiv Patel and Moeen Ali gave RCB a quick-fire start, adding 27 runs. Ali was run out for 13, which brought Kohli to the crease,

The Indian captain looked in great touch, while Parthiv continued going for his shots to put pressure on the Mumbai Indians bowlers. At the end of 6 overs, RCB were 60 for 1.

After the powerplay overs, Mayank Markande got the wicket of Parthiv for 31. He and Kohli had added 40 runs for the 2nd wicket.

AB de Villiers was dropped in the slips almost as soon as he arrived at the crease, and many thought that MI would have to pay dearly for that miss. He and Kohli took on the bowlers, but Jasprit Bumrah got the big wicket of Kohli for 46.

De Villiers reached his fifty off 31 balls, before Bumrah bowled a stunning 17th over to bring the match back on level terms. Bumrah gave away just one run and took one wicket in that over.

Colin de Grandhomme struggled to time the ball, which added to RCB's troubles. With 22 runs required off 2 overs, Bumrah then gave away just 5 runs and took the wicket of De Grandhomme to put MI in the driver's seat.

Lasith Malinga bowled a brilliant last over, giving away 10 runs off the first 5 balls. With seven needed off the last delivery he bowled a brilliant yorker to Shivam Dube, but replays showed it was a no-ball.

However, the umpires didn't spot that, thus giving Mumbai Indians their first win of the tournament by 6 runs.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 187 for 8 in 20 overs (Rohit Sharma 48, Suryakumar Yadav 38, Hardik Pandya 32*, Yuzvendra Chahal 4/38, Umesh Yadav 2/38) beat Royal Challengers Banagalore 181 for 5 in 20 overs (AB de Villiers 70*, Virat Kohli 46, Parthiv Patel 31, Jasprit Bumrah 3/20).

