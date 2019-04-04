IPL 2019: MI vs CSK - One subtle move which won Mumbai Indians the ‘El Clasico of IPL’

Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

It was a clash between two titans of the Indian Premier league when Mumbai Indians took on the defending champions Chennai Super Kings last night. In the high-octane clash at Wankhede stadium, Super Kings entered as the favorites to win the bragging rights. On the other hand, Mumbai Indians had to bring their season back on track after a stuttering start in the tournament.

Going to this match, the Super Kings from Chennai were already on a roll in the tournament with 3 wins out of 3 matches they had played so far. Chennai once again started the game on strong foot when they reduced the Mumbai Indians to 50/3 within first 9 overs.

It was the time when Chennai-based franchise looked all set to continue their undefeated streak in the tournament. But at this very crucial juncture, a subtle change in the tactics from Mumbai Indians helped them to grow back in the match.

After the fall of Yuvraj Singh’s wicket, Mumbai Indians promoted Krunal Pandya ahead of their big-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard. This move proved to be a masterstroke as Krunal went on to score 42 runs off 32 deliveries. Although his inning was a bit scratchy, it cannot undermine the value of the runs he scored in the context of the game.

Krunal Pandya (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com)

Krunal stitched a partnership of 62 runs with Suryakumar Yadav which provided the ideal platform to Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard to explode in the death overs.

Sending Krunal up in the order at No. 5 benefitted both Krunal and Pollard. At No. 5, Krunal got more time to get settled in and play a long innings. While with this move, Pollard also got a clear picture of his role in the team. He didn’t have to worry about settle in but to score quick runs. He alongside Hardik Pandya took the Chennai bowlers to the cleaners and provided the massive finish to the Mumbai Innings.

Those runs scored in the end proved to be the real difference between both teams, and Mumbai Indians became the team to halt the mighty CSK’s juggernaut. Now Mumbai should play Krunal up in the order ahead of Pollard and Hardik in every match as it will give them a settled batting line-up and also the roles in the team will be defined clearly.

After a huge morale-boosting victory like this, let’s see how Mumbai Indians will fare in the upcoming matches, but as of now they are back and looking strong to make it to the playoffs.

