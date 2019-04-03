×
IPL 2019: MI vs CSK: Two changes that Mumbai Indians should make for the match

Jayesh Motwani
Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are two of the most followed teams all around India and the most successful teams in the history of the Indian Premier League. The heated rivalry resumes on Wednesday at the Wankhede Stadium and fans all around the globe will tune in to watch this contest.

Both these teams come into this match on the back of contrasting fortunes and results. While CSK has won every single game so far, MI have won just the once against RCB and that too in a controversial manner. These bad starts are not new to Mumbai fans as they happen almost every year, but Rohit Sharma and his men desperately need to pick their form.

MI has a lot of problems in their lineup as their middle order hasn't been able to capitalize on the good starts provided by the openers.

Keeping all that in mind, we state the 2 changes that MI should make for their crunch game against CSK on Wednesday.

#1 Kieron Pollard out - Ben Cutting in


Kieron Pollard (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Kieron Pollard (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

This is the most obvious change that Mumbai needs to make to turn around its fortunes. Kieron Pollard is completely out of form and his scores of 21, 5, and 7 don't make for good reading. Considering that he had almost 10 overs left in the innings when he came in into bat in all the three matches, it looks a lot worse.

There is no doubt that Pollard is a match winner on any given day, but hard times call for big decisions. Ben Cutting is an able replacement for someone like Pollard as the Australian can also strike a long ball and give a few overs with the ball.

Also, Cutting can play the role of the finisher as that is something Mumbai have had problems with in the last couple of matches. This can also mean that Hardik Pandya, who is in brilliant form with the bat, can be sent up the order. All in all, it's high time that Rohit looks past the big West Indian.

