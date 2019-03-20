×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: MI vs DC - Predicted overseas players for Delhi Capitals in the opening game

Fambeat
ANALYST
Feature
449   //    20 Mar 2019, 13:16 IST

Delhi Capitals
Delhi Capitals

Delhi Capitals have never managed to even reach the final of Indian Premier League. The franchise based in the capital of India is owned by JSW and GMR group. The Delhi fans have not witnessed their team reach the playoffs since 2012.

In 2018, JSW acquired 60% shares in the team and decided to move forward with a new name. The owners and the fans would be hoping that this new name can bring some luck to the franchise. Delhi Capitals will start their campaign in season 12 with a match against one of the pre-tournament favorites, Mumbai Indians.

It will not be easy for the team led by Shreyas Iyer to beat Mumbai Indians but Delhi have some stars in their ranks. Delhi have a lot of talented youngsters in the team, but at the end of the day, overseas players can prove to be the deciding factor. Let us look at the overseas players who might be picked by Delhi Capitals in the first match

#4 Colin Munro

Colin Munro
Colin Munro

Colin Munro is one of the most dangerous batsmen in the shortest format of the game. The 32-year-old became the first batsman to score three centuries in T20Is when he scored a century against the Windies in 2018. In 2017, he became the first batsman to score two centuries in T20Is in just one year.

While his record in international cricket and T20 leagues around the world is exceptional, he has a poor record in the IPL. The Kiwi batsman has played in only two seasons of the most famous cricket league of the world.

The left-handed batsman has just played nine games in those two seasons. He has not even scored 100 runs in his IPL career and is yet to register a 50+ score. His reputation might be enough to earn him a chance in the playing XI for Delhi Capitals. This might be his opportunity to improve his horrible record in IPL.

1 / 4 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Mumbai Indians Colin Munro Kagiso Rabada
Fambeat
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indian's predicted playing XI for their opening match against Delhi Capitals in the IPL.
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 5 Opening combinations for Mumbai Indians 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Bowlers that can help Mumbai Indians win against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 key overseas players for Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Why Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals are among the favorites to lift the trophy this year
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ranking the 8 teams by their death bowling
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Why Jayant Yadav will benefit from his move to Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capital's predicted playing Xl for their opening match against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Jayant Yadav traded to Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Royal Challengers Bangalore
CSK VS RCB preview
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KKR VS SRH preview
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Delhi Capitals
MI VS DD preview
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Afghanistan v Ireland in India 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us