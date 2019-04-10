×
IPL 2019, MI vs KXIP: 3 Key player battles to watch out for

Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
308   //    10 Apr 2019, 07:03 IST

KL Rahul played a wonderful knock last time around against Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)
KL Rahul played a wonderful knock last time around against Mumbai Indians (Image Courtesy: iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians is all set to host KXIP at the Wankhede. Both teams are coming after exciting wins and they will look to keep the winning momentum with them.

The pitch is a very lively one where the ball comes on to the bat beautifully and we can expect a run fest in the match.

Mumbai Indians won both the encounters last season and they will be looking to continue that impressive record. Both teams have with them some big names who have been performing quite well.

Punjab have the likes of KL Rahul, Chris Gayle, Sam Curran and Andrew Tye in their ranks while Mumbai boasts of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya and Quinton De Kock in their line-up.

If Mumbai Indians can manage to sneak a win against Punjab in the match, they will move to the third spot on the table while Punjab will slip to the fourth spot.

It is a must-win match for both teams if they want to make to the playoffs easily. While a team effort will be required to win the match, there will be some interesting match-ups which will take place and it will be interesting to see who gets better of whom. The three key player battles to watch out for in the match between MI and KXIP are:-

#3 Chris Gayle vs Jasprit Bumrah

Can Bumrah outsmart the Universe Boss?
Can Bumrah outsmart the Universe Boss?

The two of best in their respective departments will go head to head. The man with the most sixes in the game versus the one with the best death bowling in the whole league. Both these players have created a lasting impact on IPL.

They are the face of their teams and play an important role for their franchises. This will be one of IPL's most exciting matchups and the Universe Boss will try and smash Jasprit Bumrah's yorkers for sixes.

Going by stats, both of these players have to improve against each other.

Chris Gayle fails to get going against Bumrah and has scored just 28 runs off the 34 balls that he has faced. Bumrah, however, hasn't managed to take Gayle's wicket and it will be a prized wicket if he manages to nip out the big man.

It will be interesting to see who outsmarts whom in this matchup as Gayle opens the batting for Punjab whereas Bumrah bowls in the powerplay for MI so it is inevitable that they will meet and it will be interesting to see who fares better.

Kanav Agarwal
ANALYST
"Edged. And four," is the best cricketing shot
