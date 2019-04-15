×
IPL 2019: MI vs RCB - Ground stats, head-to-head record, key players and predicted XI

Rishabh Singh Rawat
ANALYST
Feature
122   //    15 Apr 2019, 13:56 IST

Mumbai Indians have a slight advantage since they are playing at home
Mumbai Indians have a slight advantage since they are playing at home

After registering their first victory of this campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore will travel to Mumbai for another exciting battle. Mumbai Indians will be ready for the stern challenge ahead of them while the visitors will come hard at them to keep their winning momentum. Both the teams will collide for the second time in this IPL 2019, with Rohit and co. having emerged victorious in the controversial game at the Chinnaswamy Stadium by six runs.

Mumbai Indians have had a topsy-turvy start in this edition of the Indian Premier League. They have been playing some scintillating cricket in the past few weeks, but their inconsistency has been the issue.

Rajasthan Royals exposed their bowling woes to register a 4-wicket triumph in their den. With four wins and three defeats in their seven outings, Mumbai Indians are precariously placed at the fourth spot in the points table. Malinga has to return for the hosts if they want to contain the batting powerhouse of RCB. Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, and Jasprit Bumrah have to take up the responsibility as they prepare for the upcoming ICC World Cup.

On the contrary, Royal Challengers Bangalore must be beaming with confidence post their maiden victory this season. Having lost all their six league fixtures, Kohli & Co bounced back to hammered Kings XI Punjab by eight wickets in Mohali.

AB de Villiers was back in form to take his side over the line with his unbeaten 59 off 38 deliveries. RCB would be eyeing to breach the Wankhede fortress when they lock horns with Mumbai Indians tonight. With only nine games remaining, Royal Challengers Bangalore will try to treat each match as a must-win if they want to alive in this tournament.

Match details

 

Date: Monday, 15 April 2019

Time: 08:00 PM IST

Venue: Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

League: Indian Premier League

Live Telecast: Star Network

Online Streaming: Hotstar

 

Venue Stats

 

Total matches – 70

Matches won batting first – 35

Matches won bowling first – 35

Average 1st Inns scores – 166

Average 2nd Inns scores – 154

Highest total recorded – 235/1 (20 Ov) by RCB vs MI

Lowest total recorded – 67/10 (15.2 Ov) by KKR vs MI

Highest score chased – 198/7 (20 Ov) by MI vs KXIP

Lowest score defended – 135/6 (20 Ov) by DCG vs MI

 

Head to head

Total – 26

RCB- 09

MI – 17

 

Head to head at Wankhede

Total – 08

Mumbai Indians – 05

Royal Challengers Bangalore – 03

 

TEAM NEWS

 

Mumbai Indians

  • Lasith Malinga might feature in the starting lineup.
  • Jason Behrendorff has to make the way if the Sri Lankan comes in.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • The visitors are likely to go ahead with the same playing XI.

 

SQUADS

 

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma(c), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan(w), Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah, Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhesh Lad, Evin Lewis, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga, Mitchell McClenaghan, Barinder Sran, Rasikh Salam, Jayant Yadav

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Parthiv Patel(w), Virat Kohli(c), AB de Villiers, Marcus Stoinis, Moeen Ali, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Shimron Hetmyer, Devdutt Padikkal, Heinrich Klaasen, Himmat Singh, Colin de Grandhomme, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Milind Kumar, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Prayas Barman, Kulwant Khejroliya, Tim Southee

 

KEY PLAYERS

 

Mumbai Indians

  • Rohit Sharma
  • Quinton de Kock
  • Kieron Pollard

Royal Challengers Bangalore

  • Virat Kohli
  • AB de Villiers
  • Yuzvendra Chahal

 

Probable Playing XI

 

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Alzarri Joseph/Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Parthiv Patel (wk), Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers, Moeen Ali, Marcus Stoinis, Akshdeep Nath, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj

