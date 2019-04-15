IPL 2019, MI vs RCB: Worst captaincy move of the day

Today was yet another heavyweight contest in the IPL. Both the teams are led by two of the most popular cricketers in Indian cricket. Mumbai Indians needed a win in this match to continue their march for the playoffs after losing their last match against Rajasthan Royals. On the other hand, Royal Challengers Bangalore needed a win to stay in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

After being invited to bat first on a batting paradise, RCB lost their captain early in the innings. Parthiv Patel played a good cameo at the start of the innings to ensure that RCB didn't lose pace. From there on AB de Villiers and Moeen Ali took charge as the visitors looked set to put a target of around 180-190.

Lasith Malinga turned back the clock to put up a great exhibition of death bowling. The MI legend picked up four wickets to derail the progress of RCB. The Virat Kohli's men posted a target of 172 for MI which was slightly below par on the pitch.

MI got off to a great start, thanks to their great opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock. Virat Kohli made a big mistake by opening the bowling with pace against batsmen who are comfortable against pace. This allowed MI to put 48 on the board in just first four overs.

When spinners got into the game the two struggled to score runs. Moeen Ali gave RCB hope by picking the wickets of both the openers in his first over. Ishan Kishan played a good cameo to make the equation easier for MI batsmen. But Krunal Pandya made it tricky by playing a slow knock of 11 runs in 21 balls.

Virat Kohli made another mistake by holding back Pawan Negi which allowed Hardik Pandya time to settle at the crease. The all-rounder scored 37 runs off just 16 balls to take the hosts across the line.

This win takes MI back to the second position. On the other hand, RCB needs a miracle to qualify for the playoffs.

