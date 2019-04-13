IPL 2019, MI vs RR, Who Said What: World reacts as Jos Buttler's 89 helps Rajasthan beat Mumbai

In search of their second win of IPL 2019, Rajasthan Royals squared off against Mumbai Indians, who came into the match with three consecutive wins under their belt. But that did not stop Jos Buttler from taking the attack to Mumbai at the Wankhede Stadium.

Chasing a target of 188, Buttler initially took a back seat as Ajinkya Rahane went all guns blazing. After Rahane got out for a 21-ball 37, Buttler took control of the innings.

He scored 89 runs off just 43 balls to take his side close to victory. After he was dismissed in the 14th over, the Royals faltered a little but Shreyas Gopal took the side home with a 7-ball 13.

Earlier in the match, Mumbai Indians' openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock batted brilliantly to give their side a great start. Jofra Archer pulled things back for RR by picking up three wickets, but Hardik Pandya's 11-ball 28 took MI to 187.

Here's how the world reacted to Rajasthan's second win of the tournament:

Rohit Sharma - I think credit goes to RR, they played well. They put us under pressure with the bat, Jos played an exceptional knock. We tried everything, but things didn't work out too well.

Without dew, 175+ is a good score, I thought we had a decent score to defend. We failed to take early wickets and on a track like Wankhede, it always becomes tough. It's a good headache to have such players in the squad. Lasith has been a match-winner for us, Alzarri has bowled well, it just wasn't his day.

Buttler played him well and even the yorkers were converted into runs, one of those days where things didn't go well.

Rahane: Feels good but not really happy the way we played. We should learn from the mistakes. 30 balls, 30 needed, we should've won it easily. No stress, but games are so close, especially in this IPL.

We believed in Shreyas Gopal and KG. Jos was magnificent too. We have to win almost every game now. It's about one game at a time. We were in a similar situation last year also. I'm personally enjoy playing at the Wankhede, it's a really good wicket.

Jos Buttler, Man of the Match: Obviously a great place to come and play cricket. The last couple of overs were twitchy but we needed the win. It's great to contribute to the team, I'm playing the best cricket I've played for a long period of time.

That's why I was disappointed to get out when I did. We've seen in this tournament when you give teams a bit of a sniff, they can come back. I was a bit nervous without the gloves on, but I've always enjoyed fielding as well. We'll take a lot of confidence from the win, coming here and beating Mumbai is a tough task.

Harsha Bhogle:

This #RajasthanRoyals is built on the pillars of Jos Buttler and Jofra Archer. They need support. See the difference Ajinkya Rahane and Shreyas Gopal's performances made today — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) April 13, 2019

Brad Hogg:

Games continue to go to the wire, great entertainment #MIvRR @josbuttler, @ajinkyarahane88 Gopal, Archer brilliant. — Brad Hogg (@Brad_Hogg) April 13, 2019

Sanjay Manjrekar:

Familiar scenes from last season Rajasthan’s royal Jos Buttler at it again! What a fantastic innings! 👏👏🙏🙏 — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 13, 2019

India’s next white ball cricketer is Shreyas Gopal. Just a matter of time.#RajasthanRoyals — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) April 13, 2019

Ayaz Memon:

Mumbai will rue 2 dropped catches towards the end. Fine win for Rajasthan, but after the delight and relief must ask why they made it so difficult for themselves? When target could conceivably be reached in singles, why try and hit every ball for 4? Poor thinking — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) April 13, 2019

Gaurav Kapur:

Shreyas Gopal has had a good day. Well done Rajasthan. They could’ve got there with a lot less heartache, but 2 points and their 2nd win in the end. Buttler the star of the day. — Gaurav Kapur (@gauravkapur) April 13, 2019

Vikram Sathaye:

Steve Smith has been the biggest mistake for RR . Sad. — Vikram Sathaye (@vikramsathaye) April 13, 2019

Irfan Pathan:

Good win by #RR. Good leadership by Rahane leading from the front with crucial bowling changes at the right time. Now all eyes on #RCB. hopefully today is the day for them — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) April 13, 2019

