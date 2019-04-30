IPL 2019, MI vs SRH: Head-to-head record, probable XI and players to watch out for

On 2nd May, the Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on the Mumbai Indians for the second time in IPL 2019, this time in Mumbai. MI have seven wins from 12 games and are currently third in the IPL points table, while SRH are in fourth spot with six wins from 12 outings.

After two consecutive defeats against the Chennai Super Kings and the Rajasthan Royals, the Sunrisers will be relieved after their win over the Kings XI Punjab on Monday. But the absence of David Warner, who has left for the World Cup preparations, might affect them in a big way.

Meanwhile the Mumbai Indians suffered a loss against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game. But what will motivate Mumbai will be the fact that a win in this game can make them the table toppers .

Head-to-head record

These two teams have played each other 13 times in the past. SRH have emerged victorious in 7 games, while the Mumbai Indians have managed to win six times.

When these two teams met earlier in the season in Hyderabad, Mumbai won the match by 40 runs,.

Probable XI – Sunrisers Hyderabad

Martin Guptill, Kane Williamson (C), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Nabi, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rashid Khan, Deepak Hooda, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed.

Rest of the squad: Ricky Bhui, Shreevats Goswami, Jonny Bairstow, David Warner, Shahbaz Nadeem, Yusuf Pathan , Siddharth Kaul, Shakib Al Hassan, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Abhishek Sharma

Player to watch out for – Manish Pandey

Manish Pandey has thus far scored 234 runs from nine matches in IPL 2019 with an average of 39 and a strike rate of 139.28. He could be the trump card for SRH against MI.

Probable XI – Mumbai Indians

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Barinder Sran, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah

Rest of the squad: Yuvraj Singh, Anmolpreet Singh, Aditya Tare, Siddhedh Lad, Pankaj Jaiswal, Anukul Roy, Jayant Yadav, Mitchell McClenaghan, Ben Cutting, Rasikh Salam, Ishan Kishan, Jason Behrendorff

Player to watch out for – Hardik Pandya

With 355 runs from 12 matches at an average of 51 and a strike rate of 200, Hardik Pandya has been sensational throughout the tournament for the Mumbai Indians. His recent blitzkrieg of 91 from 34 balls against KKR is one of the greatest innings of this series.