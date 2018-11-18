×
IPL 2019: The most important player for each team who will determine their success

Aanirudh Kheterpal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.11K   //    18 Nov 2018, 16:16 IST

Jasprit Bumrah has quickly grown to be one of the world's best death bowlers
Jasprit Bumrah has quickly grown to be one of the world's best death bowlers

The game's shortest format is one where individuals performances can determine a large percentage of the game's outcome. This means that a team needs to have players that are game changers rather than just consistent performers.

This way, one player can make all the difference in a team of eleven game changers on their night. IPL 2019 is going to be a highlight of the early part of next year, and one where every team will look towards these game changers to turn their fortunes.

The successes, or failures, of these players, are likely to determine the final outcome. So here they are, the most important players for each team, whose performances will be a huge factor in determining the performance of their respective teams.


1) Mumbai Indians: Jasprit Bumrah

Batting has never been an issue for Mumbai and a big reason behind their success in winning three IPL trophies. However, what has been a chink in an otherwise solid armour is their bowling, considering that the IPL tends to be a high-scoring tournament where the batsmen are more comfortable than the bowlers.

This is what makes death bowling so important in the IPL considering how close many matches get. This is what makes Jasprit Bumrah the most vital player for the Mumbai Indians, whose death bowling in an invaluable asset.

Bumrah's record in the IPL is quite impressive, and one of the main reasons he was noticed for national selection. From 14 games he played this year, he took 17 wickets but most importantly at an economy rate of 6.88, which is quite phenomenal considering 200 is a common score in the IPL. And he has been getting better each year.

The evolution of Bumrah is a story in itself
The evolution of Bumrah is a story in itself

