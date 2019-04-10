×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians and their road ahead

Prasham Pratap
ANALYST
Feature
74   //    10 Apr 2019, 01:57 IST

Cricket fever is well and truly on. We are almost halfway into IPL 2019, and the competition is getting very strong.

The current points table situation tells a story on its own, and there are surely going to be many twists and turns in that story in the days to come. Almost all teams have played six of their 14 matches, and CSK, KKR, KXIP and SRH currently are the top four teams.

Mumbai Indians, who are fifth at the moment, have registered two consecutive wins and still stand a very strong chance to get into the knockout stages. Next in line are the young side of Delhi Capitals, who could also make the cut.

However, the last two sides, RR and RCB, are almost out for the season. While RR still have an outside chance of making it, RCB are certainly not going to reach the playoffs after losing six out of six.

Before the season started, KKR, CSK, MI and SRH were said to be the major contenders. And just like the predictions, all four teams are right up there. While CSK and KKR are already in their groove, winning match after match with ease, MI seem to be finding their groove now, after suffering two defeats in their first three matches.

Mumbai Indians have a strong team, and after two consecutive wins against two quality sides, they will be looking to build on their momentum and start their golden run in this IPL.

However, they need certain things to fall in their favour in order to execute their plans correctly and win as many matches as possible going forward. Here's a look at the major areas of concern for the Mumbai-based team:

Batting solidity

In the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Hyderabad, Mumbai defended a paltry total of 136. It was a tremendous bowling effort from their bowlers, as they bundled SRH out for just 96.

But MI do need their batsmen to take some serious responsibility especially up at the top, as the bowlers won't have a lucky outing in every match. One or more of the top order batsmen have been failing regularly, putting pressure on the middle order.

Mumbai have been lucky because of Hardik Pandya's form, who has been splendid with the bat; Hardik to Mumbai is what Russell is to KKR this season. However, there will be days when the middle order won't score big. On such days, a solid start from the top 3 or 4 becomes very important.

Advertisement

Rohit Sharma's form

Rohit needs to get back in form as soon as possible
Rohit needs to get back in form as soon as possible

Rohit Sharma has been in decent form this season, but hasn't fully showcased the touch he is known for. In the last couple of matches, he has not even survived 20 balls.

Sharma will have to step up with the bat and start scoring significant runs, if he wants to ensure that MI reach the playoffs.

Moreover, Sharma's form is very important to the Indian national side, who will need their marquee opener to have that irrepressible touch going into the World Cup that follows the IPL.

Responsible No. 4

This spot is a bit of a worry for Mumbai Indians. The first four matches saw Yuvraj Singh play at that position. He did score a 50 in the first match, but in the next three matches his performance was below par, scoring an aggregate of just 45 runs.

Yuvraj was excluded in the fifth match of the season for Ishan Kishan. However, Kishan could not contribute much either.

It is very important for Mumbai to find the right No. 4, as that is the position that bridges the top order with the middle order.

Consistent bowling

So far, it has been the bowling that has been winning matches for Mumbai. The bowling attack has really come together, and that was very evident when Mumbai got the SRH batting out for just 96.

They need this bowling effort to continue right until the end. If it does, then Mumbai Indians will surely be making it to the knock-outs, and will be the team to beat from there on.

If Mumbai are successful in weaving their team together and focusing on these aspects, they have a bright and strong road ahead of them. Who knows, by the end of the tournament they might even keep their peculiar pattern of winning the trophy every alternate year alive.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma Hardik Pandya
Prasham Pratap
ANALYST
IPL 2019: Can Mumbai Indians stop the mighty CSK juggernaut?
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians unveil new jersey
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings: Match preview and predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ideal Playing XI for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Chennai Super Kings
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 6 reasons why the Mumbai Indians squad looks formidable
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019 Team Preview: Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
Mumbai Indians' best XI of all times
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Know your team - Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: How Mumbai Indians could lineup for the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 206/5 (19.1 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 5 wickets
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr
CSK 160/3 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 138/5 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 22 runs
CSK VS KXIP live score
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr
MI 136/7 (20.0 ov)
SRH 96/10 (17.4 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 40 runs
MI VS SRH live score
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr
RCB 149/8 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/6 (18.5 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 4 wickets
RCB VS DC live score
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr
RR 139/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 140/2 (13.5 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 8 wickets
RR VS KKR live score
Match 22 | Yesterday
SRH 150/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 151/4 (19.5 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KXIP live score
Match 23 | Today
KKR 108/9 (20.0 ov)
CSK 111/3 (17.2 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
KKR VS CSK live score
Match 24 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English MCC University Matches
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us