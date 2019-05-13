IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in last-ball thriller

Pavan Suresh FOLLOW ANALYST News 7 // 13 May 2019, 04:20 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

The victorious Mumbai Indians players (picture courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians won their 4th IPL title after beating Chennai Super Kings by one run in a last-ball thriller played at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on Sunday. The match ensured that IPL 2019 ended on a high note, with the spectators being entertained to the fullest from the first ball to the last.

MI captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bat first. He and Quinton de Kock got the team off to a good start, before Shardul Thakur got breakthrough by dismissing De Kock for 29 off 17 balls. Sharma and De Kock had added 45 runs for the opening wicket in 4.5 overs.

In the very next over, Deepak Chahar dismissed Sharma for 15. At the end of six overs, Mumbai Indians were 45 for 2.

After the power play, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan steadied the MI innings, adding 37 runs for the 3rd wicket. Imran Tahir then took the wicket of Yadav for 15.

The CSK bowlers kept picking wickets at regular intervals and put pressure on the Mumbai Indian batsmen. But Kieron Pollard came to the crease and added 39 runs for the 6th wicket with Hardik Pandya.

The West Indies hard-hitting batsman played a vital knock, remaining not out on 41 off 25 balls. Mumbai Indians scored 149 for 8 in their 20 overs.

Chasing the target of 150 runs, Faf du Plessis took off immediately while Shane Watson took time to settle. Krunal Pandya struck by dismissing Du Plessis for 26; the South African and Watson added 33 runs for the opening wicket in 4 overs.

Watson slowly started to get into his groove, but Suresh Raina struggled to time the ball. At the end of six overs, CSK were 53 for 1.

After the power play, the Mumbai Indians spinners controlled the run flow efficiently. Rahul Chahar dismissed Raina while Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Ambati Rayudu for 1. Crucially, MS Dhoni was brilliantly run out by Ishan Kishan which brought the Mumbai Indians back into the game.

Advertisement

Watson then took charge and put pressure on Lasith Malinga, before reaching his fifty off 44 balls. Watson and Dwayne Bravo took the attack to the Mumbai Indians bowlers, but Bumrah got the all-important breakthrough by dismissing Bravo for 15. Watson and Bravo had added 51 runs for the 5th wicket.

Bumrah then bowled a brilliant 19th over, giving away just nine runs. With another nine required off the last over, Watson was run out and that changed the game for good.

Malinga delivered again for Mumbai Indians, dismissing Shardul Thakur off the last ball to give his team an electrifying win.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 149 for 7 in 20 overs (Kieron Pollard 41*, Quinton de Kock 29, Deepak Chahar 3/26, Shardul Thakur 2/37) beat Chennai Super Kings 148 for 7 in 20 overs (Shane Watson 80, Faf du Plessis 26, Jasprit Bumrah 2/14, Rahul Chahar 1/14) by 1 run.