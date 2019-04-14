IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians mid-season analysis

Vignesh Kumar FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 74 // 14 Apr 2019, 09:42 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Quinton de Kock, leading run scorer for Mumbai Indians so far. (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Mumbai Indians are currently third on the points table after having played seven matches, with eight points and an NRR of 0.209. They are currently level with Kolkata Knight Riders, Kings XI Punjab, and Delhi Capitals on eight points.

A half-century from Yuvraj Singh wasn't enough to stop a 37 run-loss to Delhi Capitals in their opening match before excellent death bowling from Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah saw them win by six runs against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Notably, even though an umpiring error had gone in their favor, Rohit Sharma went on record to say that umpiring standards had to improve following the match.

An eight-wicket loss against Kings XI Punjab followed, before a late blitz from Hardik Pandya and Kieron Pollard saw them register a 37 run-win against Chennai Super Kings.

Alzarri Joseph's bowling figures of 6/12 on IPL debut saw Mumbai win convincingly against Sunrisers Hyderabad before a reminder of stand-in captain Kieron Pollard's batting capabilities saw them win by three wickets against Kings XI Punjab.

A half-century from Quinton de Kock and suffocating bowling from Jasprit Bumrah weren't enough to prevent a loss to Rajasthan Royals after.

Quinton de Kock has been their best batsman so far with 238 runs and two half-centuries, followed by Kieron Pollard with 185 runs and Rohit Sharma with 165 runs.

Sharma, in particular, has looked good but has not made a score higher than 48 so far. Hardik Pandya has often provided quick runs to give the bowlers something to defend, scoring 149 so far this season.

Jasprit Bumrah, leading bowler. (Image courtesy: BCCI/iplt20.com)

Advertisement

Jasprit Bumrah has been their best bowler with 8 wickets, followed by Hardik Pandya and Alzarri Joseph with 6 each.

Notably, all of Joseph's 6 wickets came in one match, with him going wicketless in the other two that he played in. Krunal Pandya has been their leading spinner with 5 wickets, followed by Rahul Chahar with 3.

Lasith Malinga has impressed in patches with his 3 wickets, but his constant back-and-forth travel between India and Sri Lanka may be hampering his effectiveness. He is also currently representing Galle in Sri Lanka's provincial one-day tournament to prove his capabilities with World Cup selection looming.

Left-arm pacers Mitchell McCleneghan and Jason Behrendorff have also impressed when they have played, taking 3 and 4 wickets respectively.

More runs from the middle order and more substantive scores from Rohit Sharma is something that Mumbai will be looking for towards the end of the group stage.

Ishan Kishan will be keeping the wickets towards the end of the group stage with de Kock unavailable due to South Africa's World Cup preparations. Jason Behrendorff might also miss the closing stages due to World Cup selection, his place in Australia's squad not assured yet.

Advertisement