IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians name replacement for injured Alzarri Joseph

What's the story?

Mumbai Indians on Tuesday named South African pacer, Beuran Hendricks, as the replacement for an injured Alzarri Joseph for the remainder of the Indian Premier League 2019.

Alzarri injured himself in just his third match of the tournament, hence emptying a bowling spot for the Mumbai Indians. To fill the space, the franchise have brought in the left-arm seamer.

In case you didn't know...

Althoug Mumbai made a slow start to their IPL campaign, they are presently third in the points table. The Rohit Sharma-led side have pulled off some thrilling matches to own themselves a place in the top four.

Their core players, including the likes of Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah, have stood tall whenever required. Pandya has been the most consistent player among the lot. Pandya, who plays the role of a finisher for MI, has delivered in almost every match thus far. Pertinently, the experienced Pollard also came up with some astonishing knocks, while Bumrah too is handling his charge of bowling quite well.

The heart of the matter

Joseph added more variety to Mumbai's bowling attack, however, his injury forced him to take the flight back home. The pacer made a magical start to his IPL career, recording the best ever bowling figures in the tournament on his debut match. He went on to take a six-wicket-haul, while giving away just 12 runs to pip Pakistan's Sohail Tanvir for the best IPL bowling figures.

Meanwhile, MI have annouced Joseph's replacement in Hendricks for the reamainder of the event. The Cape Town-born bowler recently returned for South Africa in limited-overs cricket and left a mark with his left-arm seam bowling.

What's next?

Hendricks, having previously been a part of Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, would be aiming to make most of this opportunity with the Mumbai Indians.