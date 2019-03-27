×
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore

CricWiz
ANALYST
Feature
234   //    27 Mar 2019, 14:32 IST

Will Bumrah play against RCB?
Will Bumrah play against RCB?

Mumbai Indians suffered yet another loss in their first match of the season. Rishabh Pant's carnage stunned Rohit Sharma's men as the team failed to recover from the onslaught and succumbed to a dispiriting loss.

But Mumbai will have a chance to redeem themselves as the RCB vs MI rivalry resumes tomorrow in Bengaluru.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore struggled in their first match against CSK and will aim to get back to winning ways in front of their home crowd. They have their own problems to deal with, and Virat Kohli would be hoping that they are resolved by the time the match starts. 

For Mumbai Indians, even though they lost the first match, there were a few positives to take away too. On that note, here is a look at how the team might line up against RCB.

Openers

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock

Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock gave a decent start to Mumbai Indians before Rohit's wicket in the match against Delhi Capitals. The team will want the dangerous batting combination to have a longer run at the top.

Middle Order 

Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard

Suryakumar Yadav would look to make up for a poor start to IPL 2019 with a big score, especially when he knows that Ishan Kishan is breathing down his neck. 

One of the biggest positives for Mumbai Indians in their first match was the return of form of the ageing stars, Yuvraj Singh and Kieron Pollard.

All-rounders

Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya

Mumbai Indians' all-rounders did not have the best of games against Delhi Capitals. While Krunal had an off day with the ball, Hardik failed to deliver both with either bat or ball. A better performance will be expected from the brothers.

Bowlers

Mitchell McClenaghan, Rasikh Salam, Mayank Markande, Lasith Malinga

Mitchell McClenaghan did a reasonable job with the ball, picking up 3 wickets. But Jasprit Bumrah faced a big injury scare and the Mumbai Indians would be unlikely to risk him this early in the tournament.

That means Rasikh Salam, who had a mixed debut, is expected to get another opportunity.

Mayank Markande, who was surprisingly left out of the side in the first match, is likely to replace Bumrah. Also, after getting a green signal from the Sri Lankan cricket board, Lasith Malinga will be available for selection and can replace Ben Cutting in the playing XI.

Probable Playing XI - Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Mayank Markande, Rasikh Salam, Lasith Malinga 

IPL 2019 Mumbai Indians Royal Challengers Bangalore Rohit Sharma Jasprit Bumrah
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI vs Royal Challengers Banglore
