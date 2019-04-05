IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rohit Sharma will want to continue the winning streak. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The Mumbai Indians will go to Hyderabad to play the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second game of a double-header on Saturday, April 6th. Mumbai Indians are on 2 wins from 4 matches in IPL 2019 and come off a convincing and morale-boosting win against the Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad meanwhile sit on the top half of the IPL Points Table, having decimated their opponents in the last 3 matches and look a formidable opposition with their blazing top order and accurate bowling attack. They come off an easy win over the Delhi Capitals.

This will match will be an important one with respect to the points table as both the sides will look to come away with the points. Mumbai will miss the services of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga while SRH will be in a selection conundrum and will have to choose whether or not to play Kane Williamson.

On that note, let's take a look at the probable playing XI for the Mumbai Indians when taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock are expected to continue in their positions as openers for the side. They have had pretty ordinary starts to this season and haven't done anything extraordinary. The duo will want to find form when they are posed with a tough challenge facing SRH's strong bowling attack. Rohit will want to unleash himself right from the onset and get some runs under his belt.

Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh will be the anchors in the top order and either of the two will have to hold the innings together and be both builder and aggressor of the innings. While Yadav has found form, Yuvi has looked a bit unsettled after a brilliant half-century in the first match and will want to score some runs against SRH, one of his previous IPL teams.

Kieron Pollard will be the side's main middle order batsman and he did find form as he played an important cameo against CSK. Pollard needs to showcase his big-hitting abilities and not cramp himself at the start of the innings.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will have to play a key role in this match. The Pandya brothers have been the side's main all-rounders and both of them have looked in good form both with bat and ball. Both of them will be hope to make to make important contributions against a dangerous SRH side.

Mayank Markande and Jasprit Bumrah will be the main Indian bowlers for MI in this match. Both of them are expected to bowl their full quota of overs. Markane will want to impress on his return from illness. The pitch does support spin and he will want to spin a web around the SRH batsmen. Bumrah has been used as the strike bowler for Mumbai and he will also play a key role in controlling the rampant SRH batsmen in the death overs.

Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell McClenaghan will be the 2 overseas pacers for MI. Behrendorff was simply outstanding against CSK and his experience and control make him a must-have.

McClenaghan has been a consistent performer for Mumbai and a reliable wicket-taker for the team. While Ben Cutting will be an option to consider, David Warner's apparent weakness against left-arm seamers will make Mumbai pick McClenaghan.

Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Behrendorff.

