×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Shreyas
ANALYST
Feature
442   //    05 Apr 2019, 22:01 IST

Rohit Sharma will want to continue the winning streak. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)
Rohit Sharma will want to continue the winning streak. (Image Courtesy: IPLT20/BCCI)

The Mumbai Indians will go to Hyderabad to play the Sunrisers Hyderabad for the second game of a double-header on Saturday, April 6th. Mumbai Indians are on 2 wins from 4 matches in IPL 2019 and come off a convincing and morale-boosting win against the Chennai Super Kings.

Sunrisers Hyderabad meanwhile sit on the top half of the IPL Points Table, having decimated their opponents in the last 3 matches and look a formidable opposition with their blazing top order and accurate bowling attack. They come off an easy win over the Delhi Capitals.

This will match will be an important one with respect to the points table as both the sides will look to come away with the points. Mumbai will miss the services of veteran pacer Lasith Malinga while SRH will be in a selection conundrum and will have to choose whether or not to play Kane Williamson.

On that note, let's take a look at the probable playing XI for the Mumbai Indians when taking on the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Rohit Sharma and Quinton De Kock are expected to continue in their positions as openers for the side. They have had pretty ordinary starts to this season and haven't done anything extraordinary. The duo will want to find form when they are posed with a tough challenge facing SRH's strong bowling attack. Rohit will want to unleash himself right from the onset and get some runs under his belt.

Suryakumar Yadav and Yuvraj Singh will be the anchors in the top order and either of the two will have to hold the innings together and be both builder and aggressor of the innings. While Yadav has found form, Yuvi has looked a bit unsettled after a brilliant half-century in the first match and will want to score some runs against SRH, one of his previous IPL teams.

Kieron Pollard will be the side's main middle order batsman and he did find form as he played an important cameo against CSK. Pollard needs to showcase his big-hitting abilities and not cramp himself at the start of the innings.

Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya will have to play a key role in this match. The Pandya brothers have been the side's main all-rounders and both of them have looked in good form both with bat and ball. Both of them will be hope to make to make important contributions against a dangerous SRH side.

Mayank Markande and Jasprit Bumrah will be the main Indian bowlers for MI in this match. Both of them are expected to bowl their full quota of overs. Markane will want to impress on his return from illness. The pitch does support spin and he will want to spin a web around the SRH batsmen. Bumrah has been used as the strike bowler for Mumbai and he will also play a key role in controlling the rampant SRH batsmen in the death overs.

Advertisement

Jason Behrendorff and Mitchell McClenaghan will be the 2 overseas pacers for MI. Behrendorff was simply outstanding against CSK and his experience and control make him a must-have.

McClenaghan has been a consistent performer for Mumbai and a reliable wicket-taker for the team. While Ben Cutting will be an option to consider, David Warner's apparent weakness against left-arm seamers will make Mumbai pick McClenaghan.

Probable Playing XI

Rohit Sharma (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Suryakumar Yadav, Yuvraj Singh, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Jasprit Bumrah and Jason Behrendorff.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Sunrisers Hyderabad Mumbai Indians Rohit Sharma David Warner
Shreyas
ANALYST
'Clear your front foot and hit that one for a six'
IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Who will win as Sunrisers Hyderabad play Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: SRH vs MI; Match Details, Venue, Head-to-Head Stats & Predicted XI
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 19, SRH vs MI Playing 11, Match Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals' probable XI against Sunrisers Hyderabad 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who have emerged as the signings of the season so far
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, SRH vs MI: 2 changes that MI should make for the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Royal Challengers Bangalore probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players who flopped last season but may return with a bang
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players that could turn the tables for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Sun, 24 Mar
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 3 | Sun, 24 Mar
DC 213/6 (20.0 ov)
MI 176/10 (19.2 ov)
Delhi Capitals won by 37 runs
DC VS MI live score
Match 4 | Mon, 25 Mar
KXIP 184/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 170/9 (20.0 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS RR live score
Match 5 | Tue, 26 Mar
DC 147/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 150/4 (19.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets
DC VS CSK live score
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar
KKR 218/4 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 190/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 28 runs
KKR VS KXIP live score
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar
MI 187/8 (20.0 ov)
RCB 181/5 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 6 runs
MI VS RCB live score
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar
RR 198/2 (20.0 ov)
SRH 201/5 (19.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
RR VS SRH live score
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar
MI 176/7 (20.0 ov)
KXIP 177/2 (18.4 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 8 wickets
MI VS KXIP live score
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar
KKR 185/8 & 7/1 (1.0 ov)
DC 185/6 & 10/1 (1.0 ov)
Match Tied (Delhi Capitals won the one-over eliminator)
KKR VS DC live score
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar
SRH 231/2 (20.0 ov)
RCB 113/10 (19.5 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 118 runs
SRH VS RCB live score
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar
CSK 175/5 (20.0 ov)
RR 167/8 (20.0 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 8 runs
CSK VS RR live score
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr
KXIP 166/9 (20.0 ov)
DC 152/10 (19.2 ov)
Kings XI Punjab won by 14 runs
KXIP VS DC live score
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr
RCB 158/4 (20.0 ov)
RR 164/3 (19.5 ov)
Rajasthan Royals won by 7 wickets
RCB VS RR live score
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr
MI 170/5 (20.0 ov)
CSK 133/8 (20.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 37 runs
MI VS CSK live score
Match 16 | Yesterday
DC 129/8 (20.0 ov)
SRH 131/5 (18.3 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad won by 5 wickets
DC VS SRH live score
Match 17
RCB 205/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 117/3 (13.3 ov)
LIVE
Kolkata Knight Riders need 89 runs to won from 6.3 overs
RCB VS KKR live score
Match 18 | Tomorrow, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DC preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DC preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DC preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DC VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DC preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DC VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DC preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DC VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
England in Ireland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us