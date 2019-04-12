IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' probable playing XI against Rajasthan Royals

The third week of IPL 2019 is coming to an end, and things are getting very interesting in the points table. After yet another slow start, Mumbai Indians (MI) have picked up the pace as the tournament is heading towards the halfway stage.

After losing two of their first three games, MI won a couple of games pretty convincingly. They beat two strong teams, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) comprehensively, before winning a thriller against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP).

After winning three matches on the trot, Mumbai are placed third on the points table with eight points.

They next face Rajasthan Royals, who are placed seventh on the points table. This will be MI’s fourth home game of the season; they have won two of their three home games so far.

On that note, let’s have a look at Mumbai Indians' likely playing XI for tomorrow’s game.

Rohit Sharma is likely to return to the XI after he was rested in the last game. He had a right leg muscle spasm, but the injury wasn’t too serious and he was rested merely as a precautionary measure. Kieron Pollard also mentioned that the Mumbaikar should be back for the next game.

Rohit will most likely partner Quinton de Kock at the top of the order. The South African wicket-keeper has looked in good touch but hasn’t been able to convert his starts.

The same has been the case with Suryakumar Yadav, who has blown hot and cold this IPL. He’s striking the ball well and getting his eye in before getting out.

Meanwhile, Ishan Kishan was drafted in for Yuvraj Singh a couple of games ago. He hasn’t done a lot but is expected to continue holding his place in the XI.

Kieron Pollard has roared back into form in the last couple of games. Against Sunrisers Hyderabad he scored an unbeaten 46, taking MI to a respectable total. And then in the last game, he scored a brutal 31-ball 83 to help MI chase down 198 after being down and out at one point.

Hardik Pandya has been in good form as well, especially with the bat. He has been giving MI some strong finishes, although he's been hit or miss with the ball and has also been on the expensive side.

Krunal Pandya hasn’t really fired this season, with either bat or ball. He’s picked up just two wickets in six games and has scored just 92 runs so far. But he is a match-winner on his day, and MI will continue to have faith in him.

Alzarri Joseph has come in as a great addition to the side. He won the game with the ball on debut and then showed calmness in his second game to get MI over the line against KXIP in the final over.

Rahul Chahar has been very economical in the three games he’s played so far, and should retain his place too.

MI will have a slight dilemma as Lasith Malinga is back and will be available. But MI persisted with Jason Behrendorff even in the last game despite Malinga’s availability, and the Australian might continue to play ahead of the Sri Lankan ace.

Meanwhile, Jasprit Bumrah will lead the pace attack as always, and the management would hope that he continues strangling the opposition batsmen in the death overs.

Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Alzarri Joseph, Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Jasprit Bumrah.

