IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Mumbai Indians take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on Monday at the Wankhede Stadium, with both these teams coming into this game on the back of contrasting results as MI lost their match to RR while RCB got their first victory against KXIP in IPL 2019.

MI made only one change in their last game against RR as captain Rohit Sharma came back from injury to replace Siddhesh Lad. The home side doesn't really have many problems as they have a settled XI but Alzarri Joseph might have done some damage to his right shoulder in that loss to RR while diving to save the boundary.

So, keeping all that in mind, here is the strongest playing XI of Mumbai Indians against Royal Challengers Bangalore:

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock

Rohit Sharma returned to playing XI against RR and he played a good knock of 47 runs and he finally looked to have found some form. The MI skipper hasn't had the best of starts to this year's IPL and on a considerably flat pitch at the Wankhede, he would be looking to get his team off to another good start against RCB.

Quinton de Kock, just like his opening partner, came to the party against RR as he scored 81 runs off 52 balls. Both the openers are now looking in form and de Kock would be looking forward to the match against his former IPL franchise.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Kieron Pollard

Suryakumar Yadav has blown hot and cold with the bat so far but his tendency of throwing his wicket away after getting a good start just doesn't seem to go away. That is exactly what happened against RR when he scored 16, and that is something he would be looking to rectify against RCB.

Ishan Kishan has now played three games for MI after he replaced Yuvraj Singh, but the youngster has struggled to get going and he scored 5 runs against RR as he came lower down the order, so, he would be looking for his first big score against RCB.

Kieron Pollard delivered two back to back standout performances for MI but against RR. The big West Indian would be looking to replicate that against RCB.

All-Rounders: Hardik Pandya and Krunal Pandya

The Pandya brothers have been great for MI this year and they have been producing the goods for the three-time IPL champions with their all-around abilities.

Hardik has been in terrific hitting form and played some brilliant cameos. Krunal, on the other hand, was brilliant with the bowl against RR as he picked up 3 wickets and gave away 34 runs from his 4 overs.

Bowlers: Rahul Chahar, Jason Behrendorff, Lasith Malinga and Jasprit Bumrah

MI's bowling line-up went for plenty of runs against RR as they couldn't defend 187 runs on a flat deck. Alzarri Joseph was taken to the cleaners against RR and he may have also injured himself, so, he might be replaced by Lasith Malinga who he is available again. Bumrah, on the hand, was much better against RR and he would like to continue his form.

Behrendorff also went for 31 runs in his 3 overs and he would have his task cut out against a brilliant RCB batting unit.

Rahul Chahar was good with his leg brakes against RR as he bowled his four overs for just 34 runs and picked up a wicket. The young leggie would be looking to continue his great bowling form against RCB.

