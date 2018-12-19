IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians SWOT Analysis

One of the most successful IPL teams after CSK, the team with the joint-most trophies, Mumbai Indians went into the auctions with an eye on a number of pacers as well as a couple of spin bowling options.

After having released their major foreign fast bowling stocks, the pace reserve seemed limited and needed a boost. The spin department which relied heavily on Mayank Markande and Krunal Pandya last season also required some attention.

Now that the auctions are over and the Mumbai based franchise look forward to winning their fourth title, we have a look at the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats for them:

STRENGTHS

The strength for MI has traditionally been its rich batting reserves and terrific death bowling. The batting, like last year, holds a promising and formidable look. The top order is settled with the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Evin Lewis and newly added Quinton De Kock, who not only adds value as a wicketkeeper but also as a destructive opener.

Rohit Sharma, the Pandya brothers and Kieron Pollard form a strong middle order, which gets stronger with the addition of Yuvraj Singh, who was one of the major talking points of the auctions.

The addition of Malinga adds much-needed experience in the bowling department while that of Sran brings variety. With T20 specialist Behrendorff in the side, MI have a decent pace attack.

The presence of the Pandya brothers and the likes of Ben Cutting makes their lower middle order a devastating one, with power-packed finishers who also are more than handy bowlers.

WEAKNESSES

While the middle order looks formidable on paper, the form of the batsmen is the major area of concern. Pollard has not been at his best and Yuvraj is going through a lean patch, thus making the middle order look a tad vulnerable. Like last year, if the middle order continues its poor run, there is yet another early exit on the cards for MI.

The spin department looks short of reserves, which might add to the woes of MI if Markande or Krunal gets injured. The backups in the form of Anukul Roy and Rahul Chahar are short of experience.

The bowling will be heavily reliant on Jasprit Bumrah. Malinga's experience will come in handy, but his own form is a matter of concern. The likes of Mitchell McClenaghan and Behrendorff need to step up.

OPPORTUNITIES

Individuals like Suryakumar and Ishan have a great chance to prove themselves yet again. Yuvraj will not get a better environment to get back to form. Malinga too will be looking forward to rejoining his former side and finding his mojo.

They have hardly any players who will be unavailable due to World Cup commitments and this holds them in good stead.

The tradition of emergence of a new star every season might continue, with the young Kashmir pacer Rasikh Salam the centre of attraction this time around.

THREATS

Form remains the biggest concern for MI, which was one of the main reasons for their early exit in 2018. The lack of adequate bench strength, especially in the bowling department is another threat.

Even the batsmen on the bench have hardly been tested on the big stage. The likes of Siddhesh Lad and Anmolpreet Singh are yet to make their debut in the IPL. With recurring injuries to Hardik Pandya, the Indian team might want him to skip a part of the IPL, which is where MI will find it difficult to get the combinations right.

However, with the history of unearthing a new talent every year, the lack of experience of the bench should not be a big worry for the three-time champions.

Probable XI:

Suryakumar Yadav, Quinton De Kock (wk), Ishan Kishan, Rohit Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Ben Cutting, Mitchell McClenaghan, Lasith Malinga, Jasprit Bumrah, Mayank Markande

