IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians v Delhi Capitals, Match Prediction: Who will win today's match

Will MI break their habit of struggling early on in the season?

The third game of the pacy Indian Premier League sees Mumbai Indians play hosts to the refurbished Delhi Capitals at the Wankhede Stadium. The match also happens to be the second one of the Super Sunday, after the KKR v SRH game.

While MI aim to better their record from last season and cement a place in the top 4, DC will be vying for a positive start, as they still search for their maiden IPL trophy.

Mumbai look like arguably the most well-balanced unit in the tournament, with the likes of Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and the Pandya brothers within their ranks. On the other hand, Shreyas Iyer and co. are a young team bustling with energy, owing to their fearless batting order and the deadly fast bowling duo of Kagiso Rabada and Trent Boult.

Both sides have more or less beefed up their ranks, and with a thriller on the cards, we shall sit down to predict who will come out on top in this highly anticipated fixture.

Before we begin, let's understand that chasing is better at Wankhede. The pitch will surely be affected due to the humidity in Mumbai, making it more favorable to the slower bowlers and batsmen, of course.

Here is how the match might unfold:

If MI bat first:

Rohit Sharma confirmed that he will open every innings for his side, and it's highly important for the skipper to get the bulk of runs for his side - not only for himself but for the team's morale as well. DC do have a problem with one slot in bowling, and if Mumbai could make use of that, a relatively inexperienced bowling unit will fall under pressure.

If DC bat first:

Should DC bat first, they must know to the fullest that they possess a bunch of match-winners of the best breed in cricket. It's time they start applying themselves in the tournament and stick to a game plan while batting. Should they bat first, we can expect them to amass 160 odd runs.

Who will get the two points?

It all depends on who wins the toss, to be honest. But DC look a fresh, rejuvenated side with some serious willow-wielders. Should Sandeep Lamichhane play for them, we place our bets on the visitors to kick-start their campaign on a high, and Mumbai to continue how they usually do at the start of a season.

