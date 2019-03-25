×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Player Ratings

Syed Tariq
ANALYST
Feature
477   //    25 Mar 2019, 08:19 IST

Rishabh Pant was awarded Player of the Match award for his superb 78 runs knock.
Rishabh Pant was awarded Player of the Match award for his superb 78 runs knock.

Having endured a disappointing IPL campaign last time around, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals took on each other in their opening game of IPL 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, Rohit's decision to bowl first backfired as Delhi Capitals posted a huge score of 213/6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of some brilliant hitting by Rishabh Pant and meaningful contributions from Colin Ingram and Shikhar Dhawan.

Chasing a huge score of 214 on a flat batting pitch, the Mumbai Indians lost wickets at regular intervals to lose the match by 37 runs, despite the best efforts of Yuvraj Singh.

With the match done and dusted, let's see how the players from both sides fared in this one-sided encounter.

Delhi Capitals

Keemo Paul celebrates after taking the big wicket of Keiron Pollard.
Keemo Paul celebrates after taking the big wicket of Keiron Pollard.

Prithvi Shaw- 1/10

The highly talented Prithvi Shaw did not have a good game as he was the first Delhi wicket to fall after being dismissed for just 6 runs by Mitchell McClenaghan.

Shikhar Dhawan- 6/10

Back in Delhi set up after a long gap of 11 years, Shikhar Dhawan played the role of sheet anchor to perfection and scored 43 runs off 36 balls and was dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the 16th over.

Advertisement

Shreyas Iyer- 5/10

The Delhi skipper started playing his shots from ball one and scored a quickfire 16 runs from 10 balls. However, Iyer's attacking approach eventually led to his downfall as he was caught by Kieron Pollard while trying to play a lofted shot of Mitchell McClenaghan's bowling.

Colin Ingram- 7/10

Playing his first IPL game since 2012, Colin Ingram scored a quickfire 47 runs off 32 balls and was dismissed by Ben Cutting in the 13th over.

Rishabh Pant- 10/10

Rishabh Pant provided the finishing touches to the Delhi innings as he clobbered Mumbai bowlers all around the park on his way to a stunning unbeaten 78 runs knock off just 27 balls, that included 7 fours and 7 huge sixes.

Keemo Paul- 4/10

Playing his first IPL game, Keemo Paul did not have a good day with the bat as he becomes one of the victims of Mitchell McClenaghan. But, Paul had a good day with the ball as he bowled an economical spell of 3-0-21-1.

Axar Patel- 1/10

Axar endured a poor outing as his bowling was smashed for 42 runs in just 3 overs.

Rahul Tewatia- 6/10

Tewatia provided a good supporting hand to Rishabh Pant during their unbeaten 48 runs partnership for the 7th wicket in just 2.4 overs. Tewatia, also had a great day in the field as he plucked 4 catches and also took a wicket.

Kagiso Rabada- 8/10

Rabada was the best bowler on display in today's match with a brilliant spell of 4-0-23-2.

Trent Boult- 2/10

Boult had an off-day with the ball as he conceded 42 runs in his 4 overs, but managed to pick up the wicket of dangerous looking Krunal Pandya.

Ishant Sharma- 6/10

Playing his first IPL game after a gap of two years, the veteran Ishant Sharma dismissed both Mumbai Indians openers quickly and conceded 34 runs in his 4 overs.

1 / 2 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
IPL 2019 Delhi Capitals (IPL) Mumbai Indians Yuvraj Singh Rishabh Pant
Syed Tariq
ANALYST
My destiny made me a Computer Science Engineer.., but failed to destroy a "Writer"., inside me...!!!!
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Delhi Capitals probable playing XI against Mumbai Indians 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 3, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Why Delhi Capitals will win the match 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 3, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals: Why MI will win the match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Twitter reacts as Pant's Delhi Capitals beat vintage Yuvraj's Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 Bowlers that can help Mumbai Indians win against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals at Wankhede Stadium
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 3, MI vs DC: Fans react to Mumbai Indians' Loss against Delhi Capitals
RELATED STORY
IPL Match Stats: All the significant numbers from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals matches
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 3, MI vs DC: 3 Unnoticed things from the game
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
IPL
Match 1 | Sat, 23 Mar
RCB 70/10 (17.1 ov)
CSK 71/3 (17.4 ov)
Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets
RCB VS CSK live score
Match 2 | Yesterday
SRH 181/3 (20.0 ov)
KKR 183/4 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders won by 6 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 4 | Today, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kings XI Punjab
RR VS KXIP preview
Match 5 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Chennai Super Kings
DD VS CSK preview
Match 6 | Wed, 27 Mar, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Kings XI Punjab
KKR VS KXIP preview
Match 7 | Thu, 28 Mar, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Mumbai Indians
RCB VS MI preview
Match 8 | Fri, 29 Mar, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Rajasthan Royals
SRH VS RR preview
Match 9 | Sat, 30 Mar, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Mumbai Indians
KXIP VS MI preview
Match 10 | Sat, 30 Mar, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kolkata Knight Riders
DD VS KKR preview
Match 11 | Sun, 31 Mar, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Sun, 31 Mar, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
Match 13 | Mon, 01 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Delhi Capitals
KXIP VS DD preview
Match 14 | Tue, 02 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
RR VS RCB preview
Match 15 | Wed, 03 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Chennai Super Kings
MI VS CSK preview
Match 16 | Thu, 04 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
DD VS SRH preview
Match 17 | Fri, 05 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kolkata Knight Riders
RCB VS KKR preview
Match 18 | Sat, 06 Apr, 10:30 AM
Chennai Super Kings
Kings XI Punjab
CSK VS KXIP preview
Match 19 | Sat, 06 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Mumbai Indians
SRH VS MI preview
Match 20 | Sun, 07 Apr, 10:30 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Delhi Capitals
RCB VS DD preview
Match 21 | Sun, 07 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Kolkata Knight Riders
RR VS KKR preview
Match 22 | Mon, 08 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Sunrisers Hyderabad
KXIP VS SRH preview
Match 23 | Tue, 09 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Kolkata Knight Riders
CSK VS KKR preview
Match 24 | Wed, 10 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kings XI Punjab
MI VS KXIP preview
Match 25 | Thu, 11 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Chennai Super Kings
RR VS CSK preview
Match 26 | Fri, 12 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Delhi Capitals
KKR VS DD preview
Match 27 | Sat, 13 Apr, 10:30 AM
Mumbai Indians
Rajasthan Royals
MI VS RR preview
Match 28 | Sat, 13 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KXIP VS RCB preview
Match 29 | Sun, 14 Apr, 10:30 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Chennai Super Kings
KKR VS CSK preview
Match 30 | Sun, 14 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Delhi Capitals
SRH VS DD preview
Match 31 | Mon, 15 Apr, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Royal Challengers Bangalore
MI VS RCB preview
Match 32 | Tue, 16 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 33 | Wed, 17 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DD VS MI preview
Match 35 | Fri, 19 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Royal Challengers Bangalore
KKR VS RCB preview
Match 36 | Sat, 20 Apr, 10:30 AM
Rajasthan Royals
Mumbai Indians
RR VS MI preview
Match 37 | Sat, 20 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Kings XI Punjab
DD VS KXIP preview
Match 38 | Sun, 21 Apr, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kolkata Knight Riders
SRH VS KKR preview
Match 39 | Sun, 21 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Chennai Super Kings
RCB VS CSK preview
Match 40 | Mon, 22 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Delhi Capitals
RR VS DD preview
Match 41 | Tue, 23 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Sunrisers Hyderabad
CSK VS SRH preview
Match 42 | Wed, 24 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Kings XI Punjab
RCB VS KXIP preview
Match 43 | Thu, 25 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Rajasthan Royals
KKR VS RR preview
Match 44 | Fri, 26 Apr, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Mumbai Indians
CSK VS MI preview
Match 45 | Sat, 27 Apr, 02:30 PM
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RR VS SRH preview
Match 46 | Sun, 28 Apr, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Royal Challengers Bangalore
DD VS RCB preview
Match 47 | Sun, 28 Apr, 02:30 PM
Kolkata Knight Riders
Mumbai Indians
KKR VS MI preview
Match 48 | Mon, 29 Apr, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Kings XI Punjab
SRH VS KXIP preview
Match 49 | Tue, 30 Apr, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Rajasthan Royals
RCB VS RR preview
Match 50 | Wed, 01 May, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Delhi Capitals
CSK VS DD preview
Match 51 | Thu, 02 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Sunrisers Hyderabad
MI VS SRH preview
Match 52 | Fri, 03 May, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Kolkata Knight Riders
KXIP VS KKR preview
Match 53 | Sat, 04 May, 10:30 AM
Delhi Capitals
Rajasthan Royals
DD VS RR preview
Match 54 | Sat, 04 May, 02:30 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore
Sunrisers Hyderabad
RCB VS SRH preview
Match 55 | Sun, 05 May, 10:30 AM
Kings XI Punjab
Chennai Super Kings
KXIP VS CSK preview
Match 56 | Sun, 05 May, 02:30 PM
Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI VS KKR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Sri Lanka in South Africa 2019
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
English Domestic Other Matches
Australian Sheffield Shield
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English MCC University Matches
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us