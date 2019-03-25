IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Player Ratings

Rishabh Pant was awarded Player of the Match award for his superb 78 runs knock.

Having endured a disappointing IPL campaign last time around, both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals took on each other in their opening game of IPL 2019 at the Wankhede Stadium.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and decided to bowl first. However, Rohit's decision to bowl first backfired as Delhi Capitals posted a huge score of 213/6 in their allotted 20 overs, courtesy of some brilliant hitting by Rishabh Pant and meaningful contributions from Colin Ingram and Shikhar Dhawan.

Chasing a huge score of 214 on a flat batting pitch, the Mumbai Indians lost wickets at regular intervals to lose the match by 37 runs, despite the best efforts of Yuvraj Singh.

With the match done and dusted, let's see how the players from both sides fared in this one-sided encounter.

Delhi Capitals

Keemo Paul celebrates after taking the big wicket of Keiron Pollard.

Prithvi Shaw- 1/10

The highly talented Prithvi Shaw did not have a good game as he was the first Delhi wicket to fall after being dismissed for just 6 runs by Mitchell McClenaghan.

Shikhar Dhawan- 6/10

Back in Delhi set up after a long gap of 11 years, Shikhar Dhawan played the role of sheet anchor to perfection and scored 43 runs off 36 balls and was dismissed by Hardik Pandya in the 16th over.

Shreyas Iyer- 5/10

The Delhi skipper started playing his shots from ball one and scored a quickfire 16 runs from 10 balls. However, Iyer's attacking approach eventually led to his downfall as he was caught by Kieron Pollard while trying to play a lofted shot of Mitchell McClenaghan's bowling.

Colin Ingram- 7/10

Playing his first IPL game since 2012, Colin Ingram scored a quickfire 47 runs off 32 balls and was dismissed by Ben Cutting in the 13th over.

Rishabh Pant- 10/10

Rishabh Pant provided the finishing touches to the Delhi innings as he clobbered Mumbai bowlers all around the park on his way to a stunning unbeaten 78 runs knock off just 27 balls, that included 7 fours and 7 huge sixes.

Keemo Paul- 4/10

Playing his first IPL game, Keemo Paul did not have a good day with the bat as he becomes one of the victims of Mitchell McClenaghan. But, Paul had a good day with the ball as he bowled an economical spell of 3-0-21-1.

Axar Patel- 1/10

Axar endured a poor outing as his bowling was smashed for 42 runs in just 3 overs.

Rahul Tewatia- 6/10

Tewatia provided a good supporting hand to Rishabh Pant during their unbeaten 48 runs partnership for the 7th wicket in just 2.4 overs. Tewatia, also had a great day in the field as he plucked 4 catches and also took a wicket.

Kagiso Rabada- 8/10

Rabada was the best bowler on display in today's match with a brilliant spell of 4-0-23-2.

Trent Boult- 2/10

Boult had an off-day with the ball as he conceded 42 runs in his 4 overs, but managed to pick up the wicket of dangerous looking Krunal Pandya.

Ishant Sharma- 6/10

Playing his first IPL game after a gap of two years, the veteran Ishant Sharma dismissed both Mumbai Indians openers quickly and conceded 34 runs in his 4 overs.

