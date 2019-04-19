IPL 2019: Ashish Nehra believes no other team in the league has as many skillful fast bowlers as RCB

Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Siraj with Virat Kohli (Image Courtesy: BCCI/IPLT20.com )

What's the news?

RCB have often been criticized for their bowling performances, which is reflected in the team's showings in IPL 2019 so far. However, the team's bowling coach Ashish Nehra believes that his team has more skillful fast bowlers than any other team in the league.

In case you didn't know...

RCB have got off to a horrible start to the season as they have lost seven out of their first eight matches this season. They have been unable to seriously challenge the other teams, and their bowling attack together with Virat Kohli's captaincy have particularly come under the scanner.

RCB are sitting last on the IPL points table, and they need a miracle to qualify for the playoffs. Poor death bowling has cost the team on multiple occasions; there is a general consensus that RCB's bowling attack is the worst in the tournament.

The heart of the matter

RCB's bowling coach Ashish Nehra has come out in defense of his bowlers, asserting that they don't lack talent.

"It's not easy to bowl at the death in this format. Skill-wise, I don't think there's any other team who have got three good fast bowlers in one team. The next name that comes to my mind is Sunrisers," Nehra said, as quoted by CricketNext

Nehra did admit that the fast bowlers had not done well this season, but attributed that to the normal ups and downs in any bowler's career.

"Yes, they have not bowled the way they would have liked to bowl at the death or up front. But they can do better than this. Every cricketer will not have the same season. Last year, Umesh Yadav had a really good season. These bowlers have the skill, hope they will do better in coming games. They are working hard," Nehra further added

What's next?

Dale Steyn is set to join the franchise as a replacement for the injured Nathan Coulter-Nile. He can be a good addition to the franchise, as he can use his experience and knowledge of the game to motivate the other bowlers.