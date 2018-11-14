×
IPL 2019 news: Mumbai Indians brutally troll Sunrisers Hyderabad on Twitter

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
News
551   //    14 Nov 2018, 09:51 IST

The all-rounder trio of Mumbai Indians
The all-rounder trio of Mumbai Indians

What’s the story?

With still a few months to go ahead of the start of the 2019 edition of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad had a go at each other on Twitter with Mumbai Indians coming on top.

The background

Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad share a fierce rivalry on the pitch and are the two most popular teams in the Indian Premier League. Ahead of the start of the new season, Mumbai and Sunrisers were involved in a cheeky Twitter banter which the fans enjoyed a lot. Both the teams gave it back to each other over the debate who has the best all-rounders in the league and fair to say it was the Mumbai outfit, who had the last laugh. 

The details

It all began when Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya shared a picture with his brother Krunal Pandya and West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard. The trio, which play for the Mumbai Indians, caught up after the conclusion of the T20I series between India and West Indies. Mumbai Indians shared the picture on their official account asking the fans to name a better all-round trio. 

"Find a better allrounder trio. We will wait," Mumbai Indians captioned the post. Sunrisers were quick to respond with a picture of their top three all-rounders - Afghanistan duo of Rashid Khan, Mohammad Nabi and Bangladesh's Shakib Al Hasan. "The wait is over," SRH wrote in a reply to Mumbai Indians. 

But Mumbai Indians posted a savage reply to Sunriser's response with a picture of three IPL trophies that they have won so far in the history of the competition. "The wait goes on," Mumbai Indians wrote, referring to the lone IPL trophy owned by the Hyderabad outfit. 

What’s next?

The battle on Twitter between the players of these two franchises has ensured that the interest in next year’s IPL will slowly increase among viewers. With the next season of the marquee tournament scheduled to start in a few months time, this friendly banter on social media adds to the flavor and intensifies the build-up for the tournament even more.

Raghav Ravichandran
ANALYST
