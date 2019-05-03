IPL 2019: One middle order change Mumbai Indians should look to make before the playoffs

Rohit Sharma (image courtesy: iplt20.com)

The IPL 2019 playoffs are all set to start next week. Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians have booked their spots already, and one among SRH, KXIP or KKR will occupy the final slot.

Unlike their previous seasons, Mumbai Indians started the season positively. With eight wins from 13 games, they currently occupy the 2nd position in the IPL points table.

The major reason behind the success of Mumbai Indians this season has been their supreme bowling performance. Jasprit Bumrah (15 wickets from 13 games at an average of 22), Lasith Malinga (12 wickets from 9 games at an average of 27) and Hardik Pandya (12 wickets from 13 games at an average of 30) have taken wickets at the right intervals for the Men in blue this season.

But the middle-order batting unit has still got some issues to sort out. Quinton de Kock has been scoring runs at the top of the order and Hardik Pandya is giving them the much needed power hitting down the order, but what they lack is a consistent middle-order batsmen who they can depend on.

Who should be replaced and by whom

Evin Lewis is yet to provide a match-winning innings in this season. His recent scores read 1 off 6 balls against Sunrisers Hyderabad, 15 off 16 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, and 32 off 30 balls against Chennai Super Kings. He has scored just 48 runs from his 3 matches at a rather poor strike rate of 92.

On the other hand Ishan Kishan scored a quickfire 21 off 9 balls against RCB, which gave the much needed momentum for MI; they went on to win the game by 5 wickets.

Leaving out Lewis will give the option to bring back Mitchell McClenaghan as the fourth overseas player back into the side (replacing the not-so-effective Barinder Sran).

Ideal Playing XI - Mumbai Indians

Rohit Shama (C), Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McClenaghan, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga