IPL 2019: One Bowler from each team who could be the best choice to bowl  the Super Over

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
790   //    22 Mar 2019, 08:00 IST

Bumrah - The best choice for a Super Over
Bumrah - The best choice for a Super Over

The perception of determining the fate of a T20 match by a Super Over, in the end, is a fascinating one. It is like watching a double climax in a superb movie. First, it is the excitement leading up to the super over followed by the Super Over itself. The Super Over rules is a better way of arriving at a just result than the bowl-out rules which was more like a lottery.

There have been a total of 12 tied T20I matches in the past. 3 out of those 12 matches were decided by the bowl-out rules and 9 by the Super Over. In IPL, there have been 7 tied matches that were decided by the Super Over tiebreakers.

The team which has been involved in the most number of Super Overs tiebreakers is Rajasthan Royals. They have been involved in 3 Super Over matches and have won 2 of them.

Main traits of a Super Over Bowler

# The bowler bowling the Super Over should be an attacking bowler. If he manages to pick up 2 wickets, it is game over for the opponents.

# At the same time, he should bowl flat and should not allow batsmen to get under him.

# The bowler should be currently in form and oozing confidence.

On that note, let us have a look at the best Super Over bowler for each Franchisee in IPL 2019.

#1. Imran Tahir (CSK)

Imran Tahir - Quite fresh from bowling a Super Over
Imran Tahir - Quite fresh from bowling a Super Over
Imran Tahir is fresh from bowling a Super Over in the first T20I against Sri Lanka at Capetown on March 19, 2019. Needing to defend 15 runs, Tahir gave away just 4 runs bowling to big-hitter Thisara Perera. With his flatter trajectory, he never allowed Perera to get under the ball to loft him.

For CSK, Dwayne Bravo would have been the obvious choice, but of late he has been more expensive at the death and his wicket-taking ability too has diminished. Comparatively, Tahir could surprise the opposition with a couple of wickets in the Super over which could bring a hasty end to the innings.

Hence, Imran Tahir is the better option for CSK.

#2. Sunil Narine (KKR)

Sunil Nairne - The only bowler who has bowled a maiden in a Super Over
Sunil Nairne - The only bowler who has bowled a maiden in a Super Over

Sunil Narine would be the apparent choice for KKR to bowl the Super Over. Though KKR have other options like Andre Russel and Kuldeep Yadav, still Sunil Narine is the proven quality as far as Super Over is concerned.

He has relished on bowling in the Super over in the past. In the CPL in 2014, playing for Guyana Amazon Warriors, Narine had bowled a Super Over maiden against Red Steel.

Narine makes KKR’s choice a straight forward one.

C. Namasivayam
ANALYST
A Company Secretary by profession and a passionate cricket fan by choice. Following the game for the last 35 years.
